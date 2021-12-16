Ecovative launches Fashion for Good cooperative with BESTSELLER and PVH Corp. to bring new generation mycelium materials to market

– BESTSELLER and PVH Corp. will leverage Ecovative’s Mycelium Foundry to bring oil-free, plastic-free and animal-free mycelium materials to the fashion world

– Members of the cooperative will work with Ecovative to test and develop mycelium materials for the consumer market

– Ecovative will be able to supply millions of square feet of mycelium material each year through its proprietary vertical agricultural infrastructure

GREEN ISLAND, NY, December 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Eco-friendly , the mycelium technology company, today announced the launch of an international sustainable fashion cooperative, with global brands BESTSELLER and PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] as founding members. Through the cooperative, these brands will have priority access to Ecovative’s mycelium innovations through its Forager Hides platform and will work directly with the Ecovative team to co-develop custom mycelium materials for a range of end products. and consumer applications. The global innovation platform Fashion for good was an integral part of bringing these parties together to advance petroleum-free vegan leather.

BESTSELLER and PVH Corp. share Ecovative’s commitment to sustainable fashion. Their designers will work in tandem with Ecovative’s team of engineers and mycologists to create mycelium solutions for their products. Members of the Fashion for Good cooperative will bring their fashion industry expertise to work with Ecovative in a research and development design, build and test strategy. Together, the cooperative will develop mycelium materials for the consumer market.

“At PVH, we are excited to explore innovations that reduce the environmental impact of our products,” said Rebecca England, VP Innovation, PVH Europe. “Mycelium offers us the opportunity to respond to growing consumer interest in low impact products while supporting quality and design that meet the needs and expectations of our consumers – in this case, made with 100% resources. % biobased. We look forward to testing and learning alongside our partners to create scalable and sustainable solutions. “

The story continues

“The mycelium has great potential in the field of fashion innovation, it even extends far beyond our own industry. We look forward to diving into the product development phase and truly understanding the aesthetics and real performance of Ecovative’s innovative materials in the lab, ”said Anders Schorling Overgrd. , Sustainable Materials Engineer from BESTSELLER. “This pilot allows us to better understand mycelium as an alternative to leather, which is ultimately both biodegradable and fully bio-based.”

Ecovative has over a decade of experience producing mycelium materials for partners across North America, Europe and Asia. The company launched Forager Hides, its alternative leather material, in March 2021. The fodder skins are based on Ecovative’s second generation mycelium material, drawing on more than five years of research and development in Ecovative’s mycelium foundry. The 100% bio-based mycelium is cultivated in leaves up to 24 meters long and 1.8 meters wide, and can be cultivated according to the specific needs of the partners in terms of tensile strength, density and orientation of the fibers. . The whole growing process only takes 9 days and results in a ready-to-finish material free from plastic scrims and petroleum based coatings.

“By combining innovation and heritage, we can focus on doing what we do better than anyone in the world to grow the best mycelium on a commercial scale,” said Gavin McIntyre, co-founder and commercial director of Ecovative. “By working directly with fashion brands and tanneries, we make beautiful, high-performance and sustainable materials without harming animals or the planet. “

From soft, supple leather accessories and clothing to durable, thick belts and shoes, Ecovative scientists are able to refine their product to meet a wide range of end product needs.

“Biomaterials have been in development for years, but they have not yet reached even a small part of the customers,” said Katrin ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good. “Ecovative has focused on scaling its technologies to deliver mycelium at the scale needed by industry leaders such as BESTSELLER and PVH Corp.

About Ecovative:

Ecovative is a materials science company that unleashes the natural potential of mycelium through modern technology. Founded in 2007, Ecovative’s mission is to create new generation materials through the biofabrication of mycelium and to make mycelium materials accessible to everyone. Building on its mycelium foundry, Ecovative works with partners from the textile, food and packaging industries to produce better materials for everyday needs. To find out more, visit http://www.ecovative.com/ .

About forage skins:

Forager Hides, launched in March 2021, are Ecovative’s second generation mycelium material designed to address sustainability issues in the fashion industry. Ecovative’s latest innovation is its broadband Mycelium foundry which allows the modulation of the tensile strength, density and orientation of the fibers of the mycelium that make up the skins of forage. Due to its compact, upright design, the First Farm is designed to produce 3 million square feet of leather-like material per year on just one acre of land.

On PVH Corp.:

PVH Corp. is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, reaching out to consumers in over 40 countries. Our iconic global brands include Calvin klein and Tommy hilfiger. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team, and our commitment to driving fashion forward for good. It is our power. It is the power of PVH Corp ..

On BESTSELLER:

BESTSELLER is an international family-owned fashion company with a range of over 20 individual fashion brands such as ONLY, JACK & JONES and VERO MODA, available in most countries of the world. BESTSELLER aims to accelerate the fashion journey towards a sustainable reality with the ultimate ambition to bring Fashion FWD until the business is climate positive, fair for all and circular by design. For more information visit www.bestseller.com

About fashion for real:

Fashion for Good is a global platform for innovation, made possible through collaboration and community.

At the heart of Fashion for Good is their innovation platform. Situated at Amsterdam with a satellite program in Asia, Global Accelerator Programs provide promising innovative start-ups with the expertise and access to finance they need to grow. The platform also supports innovators through its scale-up agenda and foundational projects, piloting supply chain pilots and implementation with partner organizations. The Good Fashion Fund catalyzes access to finance to scale up to more sustainable production processes.

Fashion for Good programs are supported by founding partner Laudes Foundation, co-founder William mcdonough and partner companies adidas, C&A, CHANEL, BESTSELLER, Galeries Lafayette Group, Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Otto Group, PVH Corp., Stella mccartney, Target and Zalando, as well as regional and affiliate partners Arvind Limited, Birla Cellulose, HSBC, Norrna, vivobarefoot, Welspun and WL Gore & Associates.

Contact: [email protected]

Cision

Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecovative-launches-fashion-for-good-cooperative-with-bestseller-and-pvh-corp-to-bring-next-generation-mycelium-materials-to- market-301444870.html

SOURCE Ecovative