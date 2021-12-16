Nicole Richie Stuns In Gold Dress In Solo Vacation Photos





Nicole Richie arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills. Photo credit: ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency Former reality TV star Nicole Richie knows how to get in the holiday mood with or without her family, and isn’t afraid to go solo for photos either. Paris Hilton’s close friend posted a vacation photo to Instagram this week that featured only herself and the caption: “My family forgot to take a vacation photo this year, but I didn’t. do.” Fans love her legend alone, but the dress Richie chose to wear for the photos is absolutely stunning as well. Nicole Richie’s Gold Vacation Dress Richie’s vacation dress is regal and gorgeous on its own, but the star puts the look together. Oscar de la Renta’s dress features a metallic gold color and a puffy pleated skirt. The outfit was completed with a pair of matching gold pumps. While her husband, Joel Madden, and two children, Harlow and Sparrow, are not pictured, their presence (or absence) doesn’t detract from Richie’s holiday spirit. In an interview with People, Richie says their family really goes for the holidays, but for Richie, the holidays start on October 1. Subscribe to our newsletter ! Nicole Richie says the decorations first come out in October, but she also has Thanksgiving and Christmas boxes coming out throughout the holiday season. In their homes, Christmas decorations come out the day after Thanksgiving. Richie says the holidays are her favorite time of year, so much so that she was inspired to do another Etsy collaboration this holiday season. Nicole Richie House of Harlow 1960 Etsy Collaboration Richie’s Harlow House 1960 Etsy Collaboration was named after his daughter, Harlow. Richie explains that she wanted to have a range of luxury gifts for people they wanted but might never buy for themselves. Some of the items were designed by Richie herself while others are from designers Richie has chosen to have in the store. She indicated that she wanted the individual items to be unique and to give the impression that they were chosen only for the recipient of the gift. Richie wanted the gift to be personal, and his limited collaboration was aimed at achieving that. The House of Harlow 1960 collaboration offers different household items, such as pajamas, quilts, stockings, candles and even dog toys. Items have variable prices, some up to $ 25 and others up to $ 4,500. Nicole Richie’s 1960 House of Harlow line launched in mid-October, but there are still items available for those who have yet to finish their Christmas shopping and are looking for something unique and luxurious.

