Gucci finally launches its online store in Singapore: here’s what to shop

Don’t narrow down the shopping experience at a Gucci store, but sometimes don’t you wish you could get the latest luxury fashion brand new stuff just one click away?

Well, it’s finally possible. Gucci has just launched an online store for Singapore shoppers, with its best-selling handbags, sneakers, clothing, jewelry and even the best-selling makeup products from the Gucci Beauty line.

Fans of the Italian fashion label can now shop for the feathered blazers and monogrammed bags from the Gucci Aria collection, modeled by K-Pop star Kai. Browse the many logo-covered pieces from Rihanna-endorsed The Hacker Project, including Alessandro Michele’s version of the Hourglass handbag and Balenciaga’s best-selling Triple S sneakers. Or copy the next best Gucci collaboration of 2021, Gucci x The North Face, which came out just in time for your winter vacation.

Why buy Gucci Singapore online?

What the Gucci Singapore online store loses in physical atmosphere, it more than makes up for in advantages. You’ll enjoy free purchases, returns, and exchanges on all your purchases, so don’t worry if you made an impulse purchase in the middle of the night. You will also receive your order within four working days, possibly in an exclusive Gucci tote bag.

The e-commerce site could not have been launched at the right time. If you shop for gifts during the December holidays, you can choose the “gift” option on your purchase and write a personal message for the recipient. In terms of packaging, Gucci dresses your gift in a recyclable green box with its Victorian damask pattern. In the case of the Gucci 100 collection or The Hacker Project, the products will arrive in limited edition packaging.

Header photo credit: Gucci

