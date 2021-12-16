Fashion
Gucci finally launches its online store in Singapore: here’s what to shop
Don’t narrow down the shopping experience at a Gucci store, but sometimes don’t you wish you could get the latest luxury fashion brand new stuff just one click away?
Well, it’s finally possible. Gucci has just launched an online store for Singapore shoppers, with its best-selling handbags, sneakers, clothing, jewelry and even the best-selling makeup products from the Gucci Beauty line.
Fans of the Italian fashion label can now shop for the feathered blazers and monogrammed bags from the Gucci Aria collection, modeled by K-Pop star Kai. Browse the many logo-covered pieces from Rihanna-endorsed The Hacker Project, including Alessandro Michele’s version of the Hourglass handbag and Balenciaga’s best-selling Triple S sneakers. Or copy the next best Gucci collaboration of 2021, Gucci x The North Face, which came out just in time for your winter vacation.
Why buy Gucci Singapore online?
What the Gucci Singapore online store loses in physical atmosphere, it more than makes up for in advantages. You’ll enjoy free purchases, returns, and exchanges on all your purchases, so don’t worry if you made an impulse purchase in the middle of the night. You will also receive your order within four working days, possibly in an exclusive Gucci tote bag.
The e-commerce site could not have been launched at the right time. If you shop for gifts during the December holidays, you can choose the “gift” option on your purchase and write a personal message for the recipient. In terms of packaging, Gucci dresses your gift in a recyclable green box with its Victorian damask pattern. In the case of the Gucci 100 collection or The Hacker Project, the products will arrive in limited edition packaging.
Header photo credit: Gucci
Ready to shop? Here are our top picks.
Gucci meets Balenciaga in this limited-edition Hourglass bag from The Hacker Project. Rihanna favored the GG monogram version, but this flowery edition would have seduced another style icon: Princess Grace Kelly, for whom Gucci had designed the colorful 1966 print. Here, it is subtly reworked with the Balenciaga branding.
We’ve already advocated for Gucci’s collaboration with The North Face. The puffer jacket is an iconic piece of this latest American outdoor brand, which Gucci has now remixed to create this striking style in contrasting colors in green GG canvas. You will definitely stand out from the snow and stay warm thanks to the down padding of the jacket.
There is a lot to love about this Gucci lipstick. Its specialized vegan formula is both hydrating and long-lasting (thanks to hyaluronic acid, nothing less), combining the look of a sheer and satin lipstick. This one is available in a bright red shade that was selected by designer Alessandro Michele, and can easily be removed regardless of your skin tone. Talk about the perfect Christmas present.
Princess Diana was a fan of Gucci’s bamboo top handle bags. This design features touches of the equestrian aesthetic that defines the Italian fashion house, such as the bright geometric pattern. Made in Italy from smooth white leather, this bag might be the best thing to find under your Christmas tree this year.
If you’re shopping for gifts for a man instead, upgrade his shoe game with these stylish sneakers. Yep, we’ve really put “stylish” and “sneakers” together, and it’s hard not to when you see these vintage style shoes crafted from smooth black leather. Gucci’s signature web band adds a subtle sporty touch.
