When you hear the words ‘museum gift shop’ what probably comes to mind is a range of overpriced Georges Seurat magnets and Gustav Klimt postcards, maybe an Andy Warhol pencil sharpener for for good measure. But these days, more and more art institutions are collaborating with fashion designers to present selected products that are in fact highly coveted.

From cult favorites like Brother Vellies to biggest luxury houses like Moschino, here are five museum designer collaborations and their coolest products.

Lingua Francax Le Whitney

Which:Lingua Franca (LF) is one of New York’s most beloved small businesses making a difference, with really cute cashmere sweaters. LF employs local women to embroider its pieces with cheeky phrases, paying them a living wage while donating a portion of the profits to charity. To date, he has raised over $ 1 million for organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood.

What:In response to customer demand, the Whitney Museum boutique is partnering with Lingua Franca for the fourth time, with their latest offering inspired by the works of Christine Sun Kim. the TO LISTEN The LISTEN sweatshirt highlights the artist’s emphasis on the ways we communicate; her message is embroidered in Kim’s own handwriting.

How much:$ 160 ($ 144 for members) for the cotton sweatshirt; $ 300 for the cashmere version.

Which:This exclusive Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) collection with Brother Vellies is from the Met Costume Institutes two-part exhibition devoted to American fashion. Founder Aurora Jameswho started the 15 percent promise and honored the cover of the September 2020 issue of Vogues in a painted portrait by Jordan Casteel launched the Brooklyn-based luxury accessories brand in 2013 to help keep traditional African design practices alive while employing local artisans. (Talk about a match made in art history heaven.)

What:The capsule collection (available only via the Met’s Instagram store) offers sweatshirts and t-shirts stamped with the words American As Me, ”as well as basket-woven handbags and recycled denim shirts celebrating American fashion in all its glory.

How much:From $ 55 for a t-shirt to $ 350 for a handbag.

Which:The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) currently holds no less than 19 works of Comme desGarons(CdG) and its founder, Rei Kawakubo. Kawakubo, who was the subject of the Met Costume Institute’s Spring 2017 exhibition, showcased an avant-garde style focused on the “in-between” between boundaries; her seemingly impossible-to-wear clothes have become de rigueur on the red carpet and beyond.

What:TheCdG wallets come in a red and green tartan (what a party!), Which is one of Kawakubo’s favorite prints, while its small leather pouches come in solid dark green and black.

How much:$ 207 ($ 186.30 for members).

Which:Calling all moviegoers! If you haven’t been to the newly opened Academy Museum in Los Angeles yet, you can always bring home some of the movie magic with a selection of goodies from the Academy Museum Store. One of the highlights is a capsule collection designed by Moschino frontman Jeremy Scott, who collaborated with Oscar-winning costume designer Arianne Phillips to bring aspects ofThe Wizard of Oz to live.

What:The Ruby Slipper Sequin Bag is the perfect glittery accessory to enhance any girl’s ensemble.

How much:$ 480.

Which:Two Californian classics Vans and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in LA have come together once again to showcase the creations of three artists on classic Vans styles. Details of the works of Judy Baca, Frances Stark and Brenna Youngblood are engraved on the Vans Authentic, Old Skool and SK8-HI styles.

What:A panel of the mural by Judith F. BacaThe wall of the world: a vision of the future without fear(1990-2014), a design inspired by a still by Frances Stark’sPoets at the stake III(2015) and Brenna YoungbloodDemocratic dollar (2015) will give your kicks a boost.

How much:$ 70 to $ 90, depending on the style.

