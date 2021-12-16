Camilla wears 5,000 collectible owl brooches with a cream dress to decorate a Christmas tree





The Duchess of Cornwall looked warm and cozy as she welcomed children to her London home, Clarence House, which she shares with Prince Charles. Richard Palmer, the royal correspondent for the Daily Express, tweeted: “The Duchess of Cornwall invites the children of Helen and Douglas and the Roald Dahl Fund to help her decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House. Squire Ed Andersen of the Welsh Guards puts on a decoration.

Camilla accompanied the outfit with long black boots which looked so comfortable and perfect for the December cold. The boots had a slight wedge heel to give the Duchess more height as she helped the children decorate the extra large tree. Camilla also wore such a cute owl brooch, perfect for the event with the kids. This owl brooch is worth around £ 5,000 and is part of the Van Cleef & Arpels ‘Lucky Animals’ brooch collection. The luxury jewelry house writes of the collection: “Joyful and caring nature takes center stage in the Lucky Animals® collection, which features a cast of endearing animals. “From heaven to earth, they are a playful nod to the Maison’s original menagerie, the“ la boutique ”collection from the 1950s.” DO NOT MISS :

This annual event is one of the highlights of the year for children. Each year, Camilla welcomes children from some of her sponsorships to help decorate the Christmas tree. However, in 2020 it had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and was held virtually. But Camilla and her team have reportedly assured that the event will take place in 2021. ATwitter user @ TATI84848484 added: “Aww! Camilla looks wonderful! Royal fan @JenCarsonTaylor tweeted: “My God, like a toy soldier living right next to the Nutcracker ballet ensemble.

Twitter user Wendy Malkin said: “I respect Duchess Camilla so much for her wonderful work!” Josie Jessop agreed, writing, “Such a beautiful thing has happened for these children who could face their last Christmas. “The Duchess of Cornwall has such a wonderfully warm heart.” Annie Almeida commented: “Amazing as a working royal … Camilla always puts others first.”

