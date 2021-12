Put aside Hypebeasts, Tyler, the creator’s Globe-Trotter collaboration is all about the legacy

It’s no secret that smart collaborative collections have been the name of the game in fashion for quite some time now, but what you might not have noticed is that over the past few years , musicians collaborating with labels have also become big business. An easy way for artists to add a few extra credits to their personal brands, Bad Bunny has teamed up with Adidas Forum, Rihanna’s Fenty has jaw-locked with Puma, Billie Eilish has turned to Air Jordans design and Drake obviously has his Nikes. Elsewhere, A $ AP Rocky has worked with Guess, Vans and rising star Marine Serre, while Justin Bieber has brought in Crocs. Now Tyler, The Creator has joined the fray. the IGOR The artist, who has partnered with Converse, Suicoke and Lacoste in the past, has just unveiled a surprise collaboration, which has seen him turn the tide of collaborating with hypey labels in order to work with a company dripping with gold. old school heritage. Tyler, real name Tyler Gregory Okonma, secretly worked on a collection with the 124-year-old luxury luggage brand Globe-Trotter. Since its inception, the British brand has provided excellent retro travel gear for Kate Moss, Princess Anne, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig and HRH The Queen. Each tough, vulcanized Globe-Trotter case is handcrafted in a factory in Hertfordshire using the same Victorian machines it has used for over 100 years. Under the auspices of his Golf Le Fleur * line, Tyler has created a limited-edition pastel-hued suitcase, which takes the form of Globe-Trotter’s iconic leather strapped trunk and is available for purchase today. hui. It comes in three sizes: a storage case, a carry-on suitcase and a square purse for everyday use. Elsewhere there is a pastel passport cover and luggage tag up for grabs. Where the market for collaborations with sneaker musicians X is undoubtedly saturated and, between us, we are no longer so worried by what the musician Supreme prints on his t-shirts, Tyler’s decision to partner with Globe-Trotter is wise. Not only are the products refreshing, but they’re also incredibly stylish – and, what’s more, they’ll last you a lifetime – which, we’re sad to admit, is more than one can say for one. pair of Crocs designed by Bieber. Next up on the fun geriatric fashion bus? Here has GQ we are hoping for a big downfall from Wiz Kid and Waterford Crystal (as long as no one Actually let it fall). That or Frank Ocean and Foxs Biscuits. Now read The World’s Best New Menswear This Week 24 best suitcases and travel bags for stylish storage on the go Tyler, The Creator’s Cartier Crash is a ticking paradox

