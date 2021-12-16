The great outfits in the history of fashion: Michelle Monaghan’s after-party in Vintage Bill Blass





Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick to your mind, the ones you are desperately trying to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in the history of fashion, ‘The editors of Fashionista are revisiting their all-time favorite obscene. Wearing vintage on the red carpet doesn’t just send a message about sustainability – it communicates a deep knowledge and appreciation for fashion, a gesture that shows sartorial sense and sounds the alarm bells in some very online circles. Michelle Monaghan is known for doing this, the most memorable at the 2016 Oscars, hitting the afters while wearing an American design icon. For Graydon Carter’s Vanity Fair party, the actor wore a vintage Bill Blass dress, sourced from Shrimpton Couture. Two years after Monaghan walked the striped rug, store owner Cherie Balch revealed the Instagram that she had only learned then that it was the designer’s fall 1978 collection. “Vintage only gets better with age anyway, so neither the dress nor I paid attention to the wait,” she wrote. Fast forward three more years, and the style looks just as relevant. The long-sleeved polka-dot mesh top with an extra layer of tulle overlaid on the front, like a halter top, is reminiscent of what one might see on a Dior runway in the Maria Grazia Chiuri era; it tucked into a wide satin belt that falls high at the waist, before opening up to a transparent skirt that reaches up to the ankles. Monaghan leaned into the dancer’s feel of the look with a smooth, parted low bun, a shiny pink lip, and a cat’s eye. Vintage isn’t necessarily a red carpet rarity – we’ve seen Law Roach pull from her personal archives time and time again for her clients, and Karla Welch source dresses from places like Shrimpton Couture for hers – but wearing anything out of season is even more the exception than the norm. There are of course limits to the exclusive wearing of archival material (especially when it comes to size) and many outdated but deeply rooted reasons why celebrities and their teams feel the need to deliver something new event after event. after event. Still, it would be great to see more of them tap into what’s already out there, whether that means pulling off consignment stores or even looking for newer collections outside of what’s current or just barely off the track. (Think of the huge number of brands that launch at least four lines a year, many of which are “old” by the time the awards cycle picks up, which … is a whole other issue.) Or, better yet: wear something they love from their own closets. Prental note: occasionally we use affiliate links on our site. It does not affect our editorial decision making. Never miss the latest news from the fashion industry. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

