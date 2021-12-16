6 essential fashion newsletters to know





Newsletter fatigue is a very real thing. Seriously, did anyone invent a

To feed-style consolidator of all the sub-piles to which we have subscribed? So after some much needed recent Gmail deep cleans, we’ve decided to take it upon ourselves to compile a list of the best fashion, beauty and lifestyle newsletter editors that Coveteur looks forward to every week, from Rachel Tashjians Opulent Tips to Hunter. . Harriss hung up. See the full list below. If Michelle Zauners

Crying in H Mart was also one of your favorite books this year, I recommend you check out Alicia Kennedy’s newsletter. Using multiple formats, including audio interviews, recipes, and essays, Kennedy explores everything culinary, from the very personal to the political. Highlights include an essay that will change your perception of veganism; a moving play on mourning, healing and vacations; and a divine pumpkin soup recipe. Co-founded by

Kyle chaykaalso co-founder of the journalist resource Study room.xyz and contributing writer for The New Yorkerand writer and public engagement expert Marguerite Alioto, Dirt is a daily entertainment newsletter by a rotating cast of media superstars. Essays often feature thought-provoking reflections on internet culture with headlines such as “TikTok and Suburban Gothic” and “Are NFTs Status Symbols?” A great resource for your more scholarly vacation dinner conversations. Want to know the books, Instagram accounts, movies, songs, concepts, and newsletters that cool kids are interested in? Twice a week Perfectly Imperfect sends out a list of recommendations curated by people like

Kaitlin phillips, Chris Black, and Hari Nef. I often find myself influenced: thanks to the creative director of A24, I am now addicted to germ cashew nut, I frequent a taqueria in my neighborhood because writer Aliza Abarbanel said it was good (IT IS), and I even considered dabbling in the protest because Leia Josp, an operator of camera on How to deal with John Wilson, think it works. here is a

Creation-Style recommendation: I recommend the newsletter (by invitation only) Opulent Tips, which was originally recommended to me by Chris Black in the recommendation newsletter mentioned above: every bozo with a MacBook Air and a diploma in liberal arts wants you to pay them for their unseen thoughts, he writes. But when a professional like Rachel Tashjian takes on the medium (no pun intended), it’s a thing of beauty. She writes about maximum style, clothing, life and interiors like no one else. If you are going to follow an entertainment writer this should be

Hunter Harris. Recently his posts have been dominated by Succession speech, including episode-by-episode power rankings, and I’m not complaining. Ignore Twitter, Harris’ opinions on the most popular movies, TV shows, and celebrity gossip are the only ones you really need to know. Beauty is a multi-billion dollar global industry. It must be relentlessly monitored and reported with the same fairness and passion as politics, technology and health,

Darian harvin writing. I realized that I could help fill this void by applying my skills as a journalist to the beauty industry and showing ordinary people why they should care and what’s at stake. In her monthly newsletter, Harvin discusses various events in the beauty world like launches and trends, but also topics you wouldn’t see on your average digital glossy like updates on the activities of barber and makeup artists unions. Want more stories like this? The coolest brands on Instagram to buy and know now

How? ‘Or’ What GQ Fashion critic Rachel Tashjian dresses her vintage finds

How Chani Nicholas is reshaping the way everyone sees astrology

