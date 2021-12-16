Keira Knightley’s dress split in half before a red carpet





“I walked out of the door and it split up and down.” Keira knightley almost had a catastrophic wardrobe malfunction one day, right in front of the paparazzi! David Parry – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The actor explained that “years ago” she was preparing for the British Independent Film Awards, and just before leaving her house, her dress split in two. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“I was wearing a Herv Lger dress, one of those bandage dresses. I went out the door and it slit up and down, my whole body was out,” Keira said. People. She continued, “It was just a fully nude body. So it was a real moment to be like, ‘I think that dress was a little too small.'” Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Keira noted that this happened at a time when she was constantly followed by photographers and they had glimpsed almost everything. “It was at a time when I was followed by many paparazzi. Luckily I was in my apartment, I was not at the front door, so no one had a picture of this. dress had slit, ”Keira said. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Fortunately, Herv Lger had delivered two dresses, and she was able to change before hitting the red carpet. “Thank goodness he [didn’t] hitting the red carpet because it could have happened at any time of the night and I was incredibly lucky that it happened when it happened, “concluded Keira. James Whatling / UK Press via Getty Images

