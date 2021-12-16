3 Shot Outside Del Amo Mall In Torrance, Suspects Escape After Car Hijacking – CBS Los Angeles

TORRANCE (CBSLA) Authorities are looking for several suspects who shot and injured two men and a teenager outside the Del Amo Fashion Center shopping mall in Torrance on Tuesday night and then committed a carjacking in the same neighborhood.

The shooting took place in the mall parking lot outside the BJs restaurant at 6:30 p.m., Torrance police said.

Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting, but no casualties.

At the scene, officers learned that the shooting suspects then proceeded to the south end of the mall, near a Dave & Busters restaurant, and hijacked a Chevrolet SUV. They also robbed the victim of the car theft, who was not injured, police said.

About 45 minutes after the shooting, police discovered that the three victims had driven to a local hospital.

Police told CBSLA on Wednesday morning that the victims of the shooting were a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s. One of them was shot to the head, but all are expected to survive. One of the patients was transferred to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

A statement from Torrance Police Sergeant Mark Ponegalek indicated that detectives are examining this shooting as possibly gang related and not a random attack on a group of teenagers.

Several suspects were involved in the shooting and the hijacking, police said. No description was immediately released.