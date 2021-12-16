Keira Knightley Unveils ‘Naked’ Dress Before Red Carpet





It was almost a biting experience for the actress (Photo: Getty) Keira Knightley admitted to having an incredible sartorial incident at the time, which saw her dress pull open to reveal a fully nude body. Talk to people magazine, the Silent Night star revealed that she was stranded by an absolute nightmare of her wardrobe malfunction as she made her way to the British Independent Film Awards in 2005. The actress explained: I was wearing a Herv Lger dress, one of those bandage dresses. I went out of the door and it split up and down, my whole body was out. It was just a fully naked body, the 36-year-old actress added. So it was a real time to go, I think this dress was a little too small. Fortunately for the Oscar-winning actress, she had two of the most popular dresses of the time delivered and she had not yet left her home. She shared: It was at a time when I was followed by many paparazzi. Luckily I was in my apartment, I wasn’t at the front door, so no one had a picture of this dress having slit. Fortunately, the star managed to avert a serious disaster on the red carpet (Photo: Getty)

Keira in the infamous dress (Photo: Getty) Reflecting on how incredibly lucky she was that this didn’t happen on the red carpet, as it could have happened at any time of the night, the star was able to attend the event fully clothed and thankfully without accident. She also won an honorary gong that night with the Variety Award, which also went to such figures as Felicity Jones, Daniel Craig and Benedict Cumberbatch. Keira recently revealed that she had tested positive for Covid with her whole family and felt pretty bad. However, her husband, Klaxons star James Righton, got off lightly as he remained asymptomatic and bragged about feeling good. More: Keira Knightley

She explained in an interview with Telegraphs magazine Stella: [He is] being very smug about it, he's convinced it's because he's one of those cold water swimmers and I'm not. Keira also revealed that her daughters were doing better than she did despite receiving both doses of the vaccine.

