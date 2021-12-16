Local jewelers share tips on this season’s most stylish sparkle

When it comes to holiday gifts, it’s hard to go wrong with a piece of jewelry, especially this year as we come out of the pandemic but still feel its lingering effects.

One of the main things that has been observed this year is that jewelry marks very big emotional milestones in people’s lives, says Nerissa Parisi Hill, co-owner and designer of Tesoro Boston in Middleton. Jewelry has always done that in some ways, but this year it has taken on a whole new meaning. Husbands and wives have taken note of everything their partner does for them, and that, combined with the lack of travel, makes having a tangible object to show loved ones love and respect for them. ‘all the more important.

Photographs by Jared Charney

In terms of what pieces to consider, it helps to know what’s hot. To find out, we consulted several jewelers and fashion magazines because what is hot on the catwalks dictates what will be hot in jewelry. For example, VogueThe Fall 2021 Jewelry Trends Report cites blingy belts and designer logo pieces as the latest jewelry rage, as well as swingy fringe-like embellishments, which are very popular in clothing and pieces with healing crystals and flowers for a fulfilling optimism. Harpist BazaarThe jewelry forecast for fall 2021 includes bold chain links, multi-colored treasures, padlocks and key items, as well as stacked rings and bracelets. Here are the trends in more detail.

Yellow gold is soaring in a big and bold way

Yellow gold is back with a 1970s revenge, says Parisi Hill. Links and overlay in yellow gold. We’ve seen the layering trend over the last three or four years, but it’s always been with some really delicate pieces. Now the parts are really solid.

Michael Molloy is the manager of the DeScenza Diamonds store in Peabody.Photograph by Jared Charney

Yellow gold has made a comeback for both women and men, adds Michael Molloy, great-grandson of DeScenza Diamond founder and Peabody store manager. Women layer gold necklaces, especially the paperclip style, while men prefer gold chains and watches.

We saw some very popular trends in the 90s and 2000s, such as gold, which is making a comeback, echoed by Giao Nguyen, president and buyer at Royal Jewelers in Andover. I see layering, matte finishes, and bold gold links, like Gucci links, curved links, and herringbone links. And these pieces aren’t just for women, she adds.

Dazzling yellow gold pieces found at DeScenza Diamonds. Photograph by Jared Charney

We cannot keep men’s gold in stock. Men wear layered bracelets, necklaces, signet rings and ear rings.

Matt Khatib, owner-designer of MK Benatti Jewelers in Newburyport, also notes the craze for yellow gold. I see it on gold chains for men and women, pendants, earrings and bracelets, as well as on engagement and wedding jewelry.

Colorful balls are plugged in as mood boosters

Diamonds are popular, as are colorful gemstones as holiday gifts. These custom designs are from Elys Fine JewelersGemologist.Photograph by Doug Levy

Sapphires, rubies, diamonds and even topazes and semi-precious tourmalines sell well, says Richard Berberian, owner-designer of Elys Fine Jewelers-Gemologist in Reading. The color is great, in part because you can buy larger colored gemstones for a lot less money than diamonds.

Precious and semi-precious stones in all mixed colors are back, like blue topaz mixed with amethyst and citrine, in keeping with the rainbow [jewelry] trend, says Nguyen. Sapphires, rubies, and emeralds never really go out of fashion, but now you see them in a more fun and wearable way. Candy-colored enamels are also making a comeback, she adds, playing with people’s desire for happy, uplifting hues. Parisi Hill sees the same enamel trend, especially among younger people in the form of earrings.

Richard Berberian is the owner-designer of Elys Fine Jewelers-Gemologist in Reading.Photograph by Doug Levy

Stacking and layering rages on to add texture

One of the things you saw a lot was the stackable rings, says Molloy. This is a great category for us among women. They will receive diamond rings of different sizes and shapes and stack them together, two or three at a time. He also sees a massive increase in layering. One of the most popular items in the small diamond jewelry category is a small diamond tennis necklace layered on top of a diamond necklace by the yard. Women do the same with diamond bracelets, he adds, wearing three or four different sizes together.

Parisi Hill also notes a trend for stackable rings, which now includes men. We encourage them to mix a platinum ring with an 18k yellow gold ring. For men who are not married this is a very trendy look and for men who are married it is a great way to update their wedding ring.

Men’s watches are the new accessory

Royal Jewelers sells a selection of luxury and sports watches. Photographs by Doug Levy

Watches have made a comeback for men, says Khatib. It is a functional accessory and a symbol of success.

Lots of men come and say, I never wear a watch. I use my phone, says Nguyen, but then they put on a watch and like the look. So, many men buy a watch, not to use it for time, but as an accessory.

Classics still prevail

Co-owner Paula Leed and Giao Nguyen, president and buyer at Royal Jewelers.



Photographs by Doug Levy

One trend we’ve seen has been a strong response to classic pieces, says Berberian, including diamond studs, diamond hoops, diamond necklaces, everything from a single solitaire to a full diamond necklace and necklaces. diamond bracelets. Another popular choice he adds is pearls, ranging from a natural strand to a custom designed piece. Pearls are an affordable and trendy accessory.

The diamond studs are super hot, Molloy says, as are the inside and outside diamond earrings, with inside and outside diamonds lining the hoops. Khatib notes that the diamond halo earrings (a central diamond surrounded by diamonds) are her best sellers.

Matt Khatib, owner-designer of MK Benatti Jewelers in Newburyport. Photograph by Jared Charney

Personalized pieces are there to enhance sentimentality

A lot of people buy jewelry that has initials, that is engraved or personalized, Nguyen says. Lockets are back and sentimental jewelry is all the rage.



A selection of yellow gold and diamond watches.Photographs by Jared Charney

Did a lot of personalized name tags and medallions, says Parisi Hill. We have incorporated the cultural origins of the peoples into these coins, like shamrocks [if theyre of Irish descent] or symbols of what they do for a living, like the [caduceus] for doctors. We’ve even made a custom engraving that reproduces our clients’ handwriting to really capture what they mean.

Jewelry is truly an integral part of life, concludes Parisi Hill. It allows us to carry our memories with us in a very tangible form. And personalized jewelry is the next level in that allowing you to put a personal imprint on your memories.

CONTACT descenza.com; elysejewelers.com; mkbenattijewelers.com; bijouxroyal.com; tesoroboston.com