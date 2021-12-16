Bn B Bakery founder talks about food, fashion and the Asian diaspora – WWD

Unique wonders are a thing of the past for many creatives and Doris Hồ-Kane is no exception.

In addition to having the thriving bakery Bạn Bè, she recently collaborated with Cherry Bombe magazine for limited edition candies, is working on a book on the Asian diaspora, and aims to open a non-circulating library to expand her research to others. Several years ago, Hồ-Kane launched 17.21 Women, a photographic curation project on Asian women.

But her role as the founder of the first American bakery of Vietnamese origin in New York occupies her even more. First, there is a waiting list for 12,000 boxes of Vietnamese cookies to be serviced. “It’s intense but I love it. It’s the liquid capital that kept me afloat, ”she said.

Before starting the Bạn Bè bakery at the end of 2019, his professional career included a 15-year career in fashion design. Clothing and textile design were his fields of study at FIT. Immediately upon graduation, Hồ-Kane became the primary visual merchandiser for Steven Alan’s TriBeCa store and then co-founded a silkscreened menswear line with her husband, Mark. This Beard & Bangs label was present in more than 40 stores, including Barneys in Tokyo, United Arrows, Steven Alan and others. Hồ-Kane also had his own store at one point called DOMAHOKA, which featured Rachel Comey and other labels. She also worked in public relations for a SoHo showroom that represented Kim Jones, Stussy, Karen Walker and Lover.

While pregnant with her child in 2013, she became more aware of what she was ingesting and moved from fashion to culinary activities, a sphere she was familiar with. Growing up in Dallas, his family had a restaurant. Much like fashion, food is a creative field that revolves around a specific timeframe.

“There are seasons for fashion and seasons for cookie jars, for weddings, for birthdays and other celebrations. I feel like my workflow and my process are similar, ”she said. “In addition, fashion is a basic need. You dress someone to protect you but it’s also beautiful. For food, it is for food and to stay alive. But I try to breathe my aesthetic into it. Everything is very beautiful and just plain cute.

Assorted Vietnamese cookies.

Shirley Cai / Courtesy

When the pandemic took hold in early 2020, she put plans for a store on hold and began working as a private chef, restaurant and wholesale. About a year ago, she moved into a location in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, which is more of a production studio that is not yet fully open to the public. Once the weather warms up, she hopes to open the weekend as a hangout. Eventually, she plans to renovate the front of the space to make it more of a retail space.

Hồ-Kane is currently working on her book “Asian Women: Trailblazers and Luminaries” and is busy archiving and researching for it. The manuscript is expected in March and Penguin plans to publish it in 2023. The book will cover the Asian diaspora, including Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and South Asian countries like India. West Asia could be a second edition, Hồ-Kane said.

She spoke with potential investors about the opening of the Non-Circulating Library, where people could see those faces that have been buried throughout history or marginalized.

“This bakery is an extension of my archives. I work in my cultural roots. Vietnamese cuisine hasn’t really had its shine, especially the desserts on the East Coast, especially in New York City. I felt it was a way of exposing people to Asian culture, especially mine. It was an offshoot of that, but it’s taken care of by the cookie box waiting list, ”she said. “But I really want a space to encompass my archives, research and share the stories of these women while nurturing people.”

Having had many discussions with male investors, Hồ-Kane has yet to find the right fit. “I would like to, love, love that it was a woman. But I’ve had a lot of men approaching me, and I feel like we don’t agree on things. I know. that it is a partnership that is fundamentally everlasting and I want to be friends with this person and have a good vision that will allow us both to prosper and grow instead of someone who is only interested in numbers ”, she declared.

As the Lunar New Year approaches in February, she’s up to something artistic to offer. Regarding future collaborations, Hồ-Kane said, “I have friends in fashion who are like, ‘Whenever you’re ready, let us know. But I have this book to make and this bakery to keep open.