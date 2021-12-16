Heidi Klum appears in hot pink mini dress and boots for Dundas x Revolve – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Heidi Klum made a case for pink as the color of Christmas at the Dundas x Revolve Christmas Dinner in LA yesterday.

Heidi Klum wears a pink mini dress and over the knee boots at the Revolve x Dundas holiday dinner. CREDIT: Donato Sardella Dundas x Revolve celebrated the release of a new holiday collection, launched on Turn the same day. The model stole the show in a little pink dress at the event. She posed for the camera wearing a mini dress in a cherry hue that featured pleated details that ran vertically across the dress. The sleeveless silhouette also included a high collar. Klum chose to forgo accessories for the occasion to focus on the dress and shoes.

Evangelo Bousis, Heidi Klum and Peter Dundas at the Dundas x Revolve Holiday Dinner. CREDIT: Donato Sardella On her feet, she added another touch of glamor to the ensemble. Klum wore a pair of black thigh high boots with a geometric pattern. The boots were embroidered with gold details. The shoes also featured a pointed toe and raised heel to give the star some height. Related

Detail of Heidi Klum’s boots at the Dundas x Revolve party dinner. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone Upon arrival, Klum was pictured wearing a black shearling sheepskin coat with a white wool trim and a belt buckle at the bottom. She also wore a rigid pouch and wore a white face cover.

Heidi Klum arriving at the Dundas x Revolve Holiday Dinner. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone This isn’t the first time the 48-year-old has paired a mini dress with high waisted boots. Earlier this month, she posted a photo to Instagram wearing a comic book patterned mini dress that she paired with super tall red suede boots. When it comes to Klum’s everyday style, his recent line of footwear includes stylish boots and flip flops from brands such as Dr. Martens, Dries Van Noten and The Row. When she hit the red carpet and the events circuit, she was also seen in daring pumps and mules from The Attico, Femme LA, and Dolce and Gabbana. Slip into a pair of these patterned high boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy now: Jeffrey Campbell A-Ha Embellished Tall Boots, $ 259.95

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy now: Johnny Was Olivia Embroidered Tall Boots, $ 425

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy now: Pointed toe, Schutz Meisho embellished knee boot, $ 238 Browse the gallery to see Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style.

