Clothing and jewelry hand in hand in a new boutique in downtown Bay City





Monica Federico and her daughter Lindsey were looking for an opportunity to own their own business. The Saginaw duo saw the opportunity at 906 N. Water St. and opened the doors to ellie & isabelle in October. The store carries Pandora, an Italian jewelry line called Brosway, and Finchberry soaps. Inside the shop you will also find locally made candles and bath bombs. Finally, they wear clothes for men and women. The ellie & isabelle boutique, which offers jewelry as well as men’s and women’s clothing, is located on Water Street in downtown Bay City.Monica and Lindsey, who are from Saginaw, say Pandora was the perfect choice for them. Lindsey, who has worked in the management of Pandora stores for eight years, knows the product inside and out. She started working with her aunt – Cindy Schreader, sister of Monica, who made her career working for Pandora. Pandora is known as “affordable luxury” jewelry and Brosway has a similar appeal, says Schreader, who also helps in the store. Pandora is known for its customizable bracelets, designer earrings and necklaces. Schreader explains that Brosway is a newer company that also offers affordable jewelry in stainless steel and Swarovski crystals. While Schreader and Lindsey have a long history in the jewelry business, Monica is more familiar with the purchasing component of running a business. She still works at CMU College of Medicine as a purchasing manager. She’s no stranger to Pandora, either. “Having this in the family for how many years have I learned a lot about Pandora,” she says. The family knew they wanted more than jewelry to stock the store shelves. Once the Pandora brand was secured, they began to search for clothing lines. “We would find clothes and if we liked quality, there are some companies that we really liked what they did, so we would dig deeper into them. So we tested the waters with many different brands, ”explains Schraeder. The clothing lines include jeans, outerwear, sweaters, dresses and skirts, as well as men’s clothing and accessories. Pandora jewelry has not been available in downtown Bay City for about three years. That changed when ellie & isabelle opened.“One of our goals is to be able to offer things and bring a store to Bay City where everyone can shop, which can appeal to all ages and all price ranges,” she says. . The store also offers sizes ranging from small to two extra-large. “I think clothes and jewelry go well together, they go together,” says Schreader. None of the three women who run the store are called Ellie or Isabelle, so where does that name come from? “We went back and forth with a lot of different names, and then we said, ‘What about our dog’s name? “, Explains Monica. So the name doesn’t just come from her chocolate lab Ellie, but from Cindy’s white Persian cat named Isabelle. “It looked cute, and people liked it.” Ellie & isabelle has most of her products listed in an online store at ellieandisabelle.com, and post updates on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ellieandisabelle.baycity

