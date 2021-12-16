Heather Rae El Moussa Gets Surprise From Tarek While Trying On Wedding Dress In New HGTV Special





Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young offer fans an exclusive preview of their magical wedding. Fans of the couple will have the opportunity to watch the two tie the knot in the upcoming wedding special, Tarek & Heather the big one I do. The hour-long wedding special features the two putting the finishing touches on their big day. A major plot line includes a sharp change in the couple’s original wedding location to a resort in Mexico, according to a press release. RELATED: Inside Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s “Magical” Old Hollywood Wedding: “We’re So Lucky” The last-minute change leaves the couple scrambling with just four months to begin their research and plan the wedding again. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Ray Young marriage Discovery + In an exclusive clip from the special, Young, 34, sets out to find the wedding dress of her dreams. “You are gorgeous,” Young’s mother said as the bride-to-be stands in front of family members as she tries on her dress. “I think in my mind and his, maybe we could have found the right one.” Young also receives a beautiful bouquet of roses sent by El Moussa, 40, during the fitting. “When I send flowers to Heather I really tell her how special she is to me. It is really important that you spoil the ones you love. You just need to remind them as often as possible how much they are. are special to you, ”El Moussa said in the clip. The flowers are accompanied by a note from the groom, saying he knows how beautiful she looks in the dress and can’t wait to see her in her. RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married: “The love I’ve always dreamed of” Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Kevin Mazur / Getty Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young The couple tied the knot on October 23 in front of 150 guests in Montecito, Calif. The Old Hollywood-style affair was filled with glamorous touches, like a shiny black alley 100 feet long, arches of white orchids and roses, and cocktails and cake all sprinkled with gold leaf. The story continues “It was so magical. Better than we expected. We’re exhausted, but so happy at the same time,” Young told PEOPLE of the romantic event, which they planned with help. of the team Pure lavish events. “It was like it was straight out of a movie,” El Moussa added. “Everything was just spectacular.” Tarek & Heather the big one I do will premiere Thursday, December 16 at pm on HGTV. Fans will also be able to stream it on discovery +.

