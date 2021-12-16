Filming at Del Amo Fashion Center likely linked to gang, police say – Daily Breeze





A shooting at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Tuesday night (December 14th), which left three people injured, is likely the result of a confrontation between members of two gangs, authorities said on Wednesday (December 15th). One of three gunshot wounds sustained a scraped head, Torrance Sgt. said Mark Ponegalek. All of the victims were 17 or older and are expected to survive. It was not immediately clear whether more than one suspect had fired a weapon. The injured victims were apparently from one gang while the gunfire came from another, police said. These were two groups that showed up at the mall and they saw each other, Ponegalek said. There is a confrontation in the parking lot which has led to a shootout. Police were called around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and arrived in the parking lot just outside the BJs restaurant on the east side of the mall north of Carson Street within two minutes, Ponegalek said. In the parking lot, police found shell casings and numerous witnesses who told officers they heard gunshots. After the shooting, three or four suspects crossed Carson Street south and then hijacked another person outside the Dave & Busters restaurant and game center on the south side of the mall and fled in the SUV The victim’s silver Chevrolet, Ponegalek said. The victim of the carjacking, a male, was not injured, the staff sergeant said. For the holiday shopping season which began on Black Friday, the police department assigns four officers to the mall per shift when the mall is open – this strategy allowed officers to respond quickly on Tuesday night, Ponegalek said. . Every holiday season, we make it safer, he said. The department has a substation at the mall for officers to write reports, but it’s not always staffed, Ponegalek said. Tuesday’s shooting did not appear to impact the flow of holiday buyers on Wednesday, as many cars were in the lots late in the morning. The shooting was the first at the Del Amo Fashion Center since June 2019, when an 18-year-old man in Bellflower shot another man in the neck inside the mall near the Build-A-Bear workshop and from the Finish Line sportswear store. The suspected gang member was found and arrested in Redondo Beach later that month and was ultimately sentenced to nine years in prison after making an unmistakable plea to attempted murder.

