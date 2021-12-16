Wimbledon star Johanna Konta dazzles in tight wedding dress after career change



















December 15, 2021 – 16:53 GMT



Nicolas murphy

Wimbledon tennis star Johanna Konta married partner Jackson Wade on December 11. See her first behind-the-scenes photo of her sparkling wedding dress

It’s been a few big weeks for Johanna konta – not only did she announce it professional tennis retirement but she also married her partner Jackson Wade. SHOP: 16 Winter Wedding Guest Outfit Ideas You’ll Love The sports star, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2017, tied the knot on December 11 in London and confirmed the news on social media. After fans were disappointed that she couldn’t see her wedding dress, Johanna shared a backstage photo on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption: “About 30 minutes before I became a Ms.” Loading the player … WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLOs! exclusive weddings The bride smiled for the camera in a sparkling white bodycon dress with a fluffy white cardigan layered over the top to protect her from the chilly winter temperatures. She was holding a bouquet of elegant white flowers and accessorized with pearl earrings, which were visible as she wore her brown hair in an elegant style. READ: Exclusive: Jane Seymour stuns in an unexpected gown at her son’s wedding – and the bride chose it for her SEE: 8 Memorable Wedding Photos Of Strict Stars: From Tom Fletcher To Rachel Riley The tennis pro shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her sparkly wedding dress Her new husband Jackson was among the first to comment, kindly leaving a heart emoji. Meanwhile, her fans praised her stunning bridal look, writing: “Congratulations !!! So happy for both of you. I send you many wishes and prayers for a happy life together. also the dress! “ A second added: “You are beautiful and congratulations to both of you,” and a third commented, “Congratulations, beautiful bride. “ The couple got engaged in May Johanna and Jackson’s wedding comes just seven months after their got engaged on her 30th birthday in May. In an interview with HELLO !, Johanna spoke out about the romantic proposition. “I’m happy, I mean obviously we got engaged on my birthday, about a month ago, so it’s been a while since we got engaged,” she said. “I got used to it already – it was really cool.” Johanna with her husband Jackson Wade She added: “The proposal was kind of a surprise but at the same time it was not.” When asked how she celebrated the news, Johanna revealed, “To be honest, we haven’t really kept this a secret. It’s so interesting that it wasn’t until you put it on. social media that he’s becoming well known. It’s so funny. Celebrating-wise, we really didn’t do anything huge. We just stayed us. “ RELATED: 6 Big Budget Royal Engagement Rings Ranked: From Zara Tindall To Meghan Markle Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

