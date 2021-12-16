Nili Lotan before fall 2022 – WWD





“I do the things I want,” Lotan said of his designs. And before fall, it’s a conversation about how she would dress on a weekend in the countryside versus a week at work at TriBeCa in New York City. She also presents a collection for men, with looks that compliment her women – he’s definitely her boyfriend – and since Lotan has always borrowed from boys in terms of design and shapes, the new collection makes sense as its next chapter. The look: Lotan’s pieces are made through the lens of a subtle textured color palette of taupe, olive and black. Its trademarks, menswear, exquisite outerwear, and utility undertones are all in its seasonal mix. “These are really your first pieces that you buy for your fall wardrobe,” she explained, adding that buying from most retailers is more important for pre-fall as it stays on longer. on the sales floor, which led her to really focus on a collection with a fall feel. Quote to note: “For the past two years, I have focused on the luxury of my clothes, and luxury for me is simple… something that is made of beautiful textiles and simple.” Key pieces: A blend of looser 70s jeans with a slight distressed effect, a blend of sophisticated six-ply neutral knits, leather jackets, light Italian wool coats, leather pieces, sheepskin (the clothing category outdoors, she says, is one of her bestsellers), a few day dresses, culottes and updates to her pant offering, like her carpenter pants and Luna. To take with: Lotan has been crafting his version of the urban dress for over 15 years and delves into his own aesthetic of utility, masculine silhouettes and sumptuous textures to create a decidedly fall collection of understated yet luxurious pieces.

