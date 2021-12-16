Move Over Sequin Dress, This Holiday Season Is All About Party Knits

For the most part, the December soundtrack of Christmas melodies and bells signals the looming and snow-dusted end of another year. But for anyone who loves fashion, these sounds translate to four slender syllables that were just a single whisper at this precise hour last winter: party-dress up. While the holiday season has not returned to pre-pandemic proportions, our social calendars still include fun, albeit scaled-down, gatherings calling for festive outfits (which are shrinking to the same extent). But just as mindsets have changed during the pandemic, so has our definition of second-hand clothing, which is why the sequined and velvet dresses of past seasons are no longer the dress choice. Not when there’s a plethora of party knitwear vying for our attention.

As we welcome the idea of ​​dressing up and going out again, sexy knits are becoming a popular choice for our customers, says Heather Gramston, women’s clothing purchasing manager at Browns. Since the ascension of Jacquemus pins and Khaite cashmere bras which coincided with rising vaccination rates, retailers are seeing consumers gravitate towards more revealing sweaters, especially with the holidays on the horizon. A recent drop in data from the global research platform Desire shows pageviews for party knitwear have increased 29% since early November, with asymmetric, cutout, and bodysuit among the most commonly used search terms. (Sparkles, sequins, and crystal embellishments in this category are also on trend.)

Clothing evolved after the lockdown, and after months of wearing exclusively loungewear, these trendy knits and bras perfectly bridge the gap between being sexy and comfortable without compromising on style, Gramston continues, adding that Browns has expanded its knitwear offering this season to meet this demand. She says the separate and two-piece pieces have been particularly popular, with stylish Isa Boulders styles like the Cage Knit Tank Top (described on the Browns website as a grandmother-approved equivalent of the tapered bra. Madonnas) arousing the interest of buyers. Gramston also mentions Swedish designer Emma Gudmundson, whose demi-couture collections are produced on her home knitting machine, as another customer favorite.

Trendy pieces this holiday season are nothing like your medium-sized hot cocoa knits. No offense to Tom daley, but those chunky, hand-crocheted sweaters we bundled ourselves up in during lockdown don’t suit the style-oriented optimists among us hoping for more chances of shedding a few layers in 2022. After months of sticking to the rules, were ready to break out of this period of restrictions (once it was safe to do so) too willing to throw our sartorial sensibilities out the window, letting in a flurry of telling contradictions: ultra-short cardigans, turtlenecks with cutouts, ragged sweaters.

Although it’s bad news for the lowly party dress, this is hardly a surprise considering the recent wave of weird knitwear trends. Boleros barely there, wool-style lingerie, ribbed bustiers and sweaters about to burst at the buttons (see Two Instagram cockroaches Where Samantha Jones at a baby shower for reference) has overtaken social feeds this year, setting us up for this moment.

With this in mind, Sunny Williams, founder of House of Sunny, the label behind the Hockney dress that sparked a cult after he was spotted on Kendall Jenner in 2020 channeled sold-out success into the same pantyhose sweaters with removable collars, cuffs and sleeves. These modular designs also have button and zipper closures to give wearers the ability to reveal a belly flash. Knits can be soft and comfy, but too secure on their own, so adding a fun party silhouette seems like a modern way to dress up, stay warm, and elevate yourself. [a look]Williams says, advising wearing the pieces with shiny or leather-look pants to add a party feel.

A party knit isn’t just wearable, but it’s a way to embrace the sexy, bare-skin trend in a friendlier, muted way, says Gramston, who suggests pairing short knits with a tailored skirt and knee high boots for a ’90s aesthetic is just the right amount of risky.

Even as our social lives continue to pick up and scarce clothes follow suit, we certainly won’t give up on loungewear entirely, especially after they’ve been so good to us for so long. This is where the secret sauce for party knits lies, which promise levels of home comforts suitable for outdoor environments at home. With the temperatures dropping, mini dresses had grown too large in favor of an equally glamorous aesthetic that offers the best of both worlds with no additional fabric required.

