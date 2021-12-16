Australian Fashion Foundation announces 2022 scholarship recipients – WWD





SYDNEY – Michelle Li and Mikayla Hogg have been named the recipients of the Australian Fashion Foundation’s annual scholarships for 2022. Partnering with the American Australian Association, Li and Hogg each received a cash prize of $ 20,000 and, pending global travel restrictions, a six-month internship with a U.S.-based fashion house that remains. to be determined. Li, a 2021 fashion graduate from RMIT, wowed the judges with her “Felt, Dress” graduate collection of sculptural wool-felt dresses and accessories inspired by the Dada and Purism movements. A look at the RMIT alumni collection of Michelle Li, one of the 2022 Australian Fashion Foundation scholarship winners.

Myles Peddler Hogg, Creative Director, Photographer and Stylist and a 2021 graduate from the Whitehouse Institute of Design in Melbourne, caught the jury’s attention with her graduate project “Undressed”, a portfolio of artwork images original, fashion photos and illustrations, as well as arrangements of handmade ceramic vases. A composite image of the Whitehouse Institute of Design graduate portfolio of Mikayla Hogg, one of the recipients of the 2022 Australian Fashion Foundation Fellowship.

Mikayla hogg The jury, which met remotely via Zoom, consisted of fashion stylist Brana Wolf, Zimmermann co-founder and creative director Nicky Zimmermann, AUSFF alumnus Georgia Lazzaro and co- founders of AUSFF Julie Anne Quay and Malcolm Carfrae, respectively founders of VFiles and Carfrae Consulting. Launched by Quay and Carfrae in 2009, the AUSFF program has facilitated internships for Australian graduates at companies such as Calvin Klein, Proenza Schouler, Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne, Alexander McQueen, Narciso Rodriguez, Dion Lee and Wardrobe NYC. According to Carfrae, the judges were particularly impressed with the resilience and resourcefulness of the nine 2021 finalists in the face of coronavirus lockdowns in Australia, which have spanned much of this year. “I think we all really felt for them because it’s not natural for young creative people to be isolated in this way,” Carfrae said. He added: “They were working with all the resources they had. Like a girl who had her best friend crochet and model in all her pictures. And you say to yourself “My God, you have succeeded in producing this beautiful creative work and yet with the most incredible challenges of being isolated”. Certainly in all the years [of the awards], the biggest takeaway for me was seeing how they got over it and just turned it to their own advantage ”.

