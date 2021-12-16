Kourtney Kardashian wears shortest dress EVER as she goes out with fiance Travis Barker

KOURTNEY Kardashian wore the shortest dress EVER as she dated her fiance Travis Barker.

The engaged couple were recently spotted having coffee.

8 Kourtney flaunted her legs in a short dress Credit: BackGrid

8 She was spotted with her fiance Travis Credit: BackGrid

As she had coffee with her man, Kourtney, 42, stunned in a little black leather dress, black leather knee-length boots and a beige trench coat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alumnus paired the look with a small black handbag.

Her toned legs were fully exposed as she rocked the risky look.

Meanwhile, Travis, 46, kept warm in an oversized black sweater with white patterns at the bottom.

The Blink-182 rocker completed the look with loose black pants, matching loafers and dark sunglasses.

As Kourtney stayed near Travis, the musician kept busy as he was seen talking on the phone and carrying two coffees in a cup holder.

8 Travis took a phone call while he was carrying coffees Credit: BackGrid

8 The couple matched in black outfits Credit: BackGrid

8 Kourtney wore a coat and high boots with the dress Credit: BackGrid

FIRST NOL TOGETHER

The couple were spotted as they prepared to celebrate Christmas as a couple for the first time together.

Earlier this month, Travis used his own InstagramStory to share a photo of the couple’s Christmas tree, which was decorated in white lights and included a letter from Kourtney.

The handwritten letter read: Our first Christmas since we got engaged.

The note ended with the signature of the founder of Poosh, while Travis tagged her Instagram account and added a red heart emoji.

In addition to the more traditional decorations, Kourtney also immersed herself in the Christmas spirit by sharing her children’s creative Elf on the Shelf scenes.

The mother-of-three posted videos of the elves wrapped in toilet paper along the banister of her staircase and lying on the stairs.

The TV star made sure to capture the moment her kids saw the silly arrangement as toilet paper was strewn across the stage.

Kourtney’s children, surprised, could hear voices in the background as the star asked them, “What were they doing? What do you think they were doing?”

She shares three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 – with ex Scott Disick, 38.

“INAPPROPRIATE” PDA

The couple had previously faced backlash for their “inappropriate” PDA when kissing and cuddling in front of Penelope.

Ina TikTok video, the trio circled around as the song Helicopter played in the background.

Before the video was cut, Travis could be seen grabbing his fiancée and trapping her in a hug as Penelope continued to shoot.

The youngster then turned and grabbed the couple cuddling in the neck.

TOO MUCH INFORMATION

Additionally, the couple have been known to post their sex lives on social media.

In November, Kourtney gave Travis a lap dance in front of their friends for his 46th birthday.

Fans called her “embarrassing” for riding Travis and “half-twerking” on him as he grabbed her buttocks at their friend Simon Huck’s wedding.

A wedding guest shared a clip of Kourtney with her legs around Travis, her band Blink-182’s 2000 song All The Small Things played in the background.

A few weeks earlier, the KUWTK alum shared a photo that showed acollection of sex products including vibrator, eye mask, hand mirror and sex book as well as other bedroom items.

Meanwhile, Travis previously shared a video of Kourtney sucking her thumb along with photos of them overlapping and a photo of a messy bed that seemed to suggest they had had sex in it.

8 Kourtney and Travis prepare to celebrate their first Christmas together Credit: Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

8 The couple have been criticized for PDAs in the past Credit: Instagram / kourtneykardash

8 They had already been arrested for their behavior from Penelope Credit: TikTok