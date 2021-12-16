Tessa Thompson Makes a Bold Fashion Statement in a Plaid Suit at Audi Dealership

Even while running errands like getting her car serviced, Tessa Thompson makes a bold fashion statement.

The 38-year-old Los Angeles native was seen at an Audi dealership on Wednesday in a trendy outfit.

The Creed star is also getting awards season buzz for his performance in the new Netflix movie Passing, which debuted on the streaming service last month.

The actress stepped out in a solid black turtleneck under an olive green plaid suit coat for her outing at the dealership.

She had her hair pulled back with black ribbons while staying safe inside with a black face mask over her mouth and nose.

The Thor: Ragnarok star completed her look with matching olive green plaid pants, black loafers with a brown sling handbag.

The actress stars alongside Ruth Negga in the 1929 adaptation of Nella Larsen’s novel of the same name.

Thompson and Negga play old high school friends who meet as adults, threatening their carefully constructed lives.

The title refers to black men and women who have fair enough skin to be considered “passers-by” to whites.

The actress will also reprise her role as Valkyrie in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios superhero sequel Thor: Love & Thunder.

The film is currently in post-production and is slated for release on July 8, 2022 and is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

She returns alongside Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Marvel’s new addition Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher God.

The actress also has The Listener in post-production, which is actor / filmmaker Steve Buscemi’s latest directing effort.

The story follows a “helpline volunteer who is part of the small army who phones every night, answering calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken, etc.”

She is also expected to return as Bianca alongside Michael B. Jordan in the highly anticipated sequel Creed III.