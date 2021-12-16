Hungarian fashion studio boosts cultural prestige of Roma





BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) A fashion studio in Hungary challenges centuries-old stereotypes facing the country’s Roma minority and claims a place at the high culture table for the historically marginalized group.

Founded by sisters Erika and Helena Varga in 2010, the fashion studio Romani Design has a declared mission to use fashion and the applied arts to enhance the socio-cultural prestige of the Roma community and reestablish Roma culture in a modern context.

We were one of the first brands to really give the answer on how to rebuild (Roma) traditions in a contemporary and modern way, said Erika Varga, co-founder of Romani Design.

The Roma are the largest minority in Hungary and represent up to 10% of the population of this central European country. Like their counterparts across Europe, Roma in Hungary are often subject to social and economic exclusion and face discrimination, segregation and poverty. Present in Hungary since the 15th century, many Roma traditions are deeply rooted in Hungarian culture at large. Yet many of their unique customs and occupations as well as their language, Romani, are slowly dying out after centuries of formal and informal marginalization. Before launching Romani Design, the Varga sisters worked as jewelry designers. But seeing that the social acceptance long sought by their community had remained elusive, they feared that precious Roma traditions would be lost and excluded from conceptions of what constitutes high culture. We wanted to educate the social majority, including the social elite, Erika said. This was important because it is the social elite that dictates who is valued and what position they can occupy in the social hierarchy. … We also wanted to communicate messages to our own community that we don’t have to give up our traditional values. Reusing floral designs, colorful fabrics and depictions of the Virgin Mary prevalent in traditional Roma clothing and folklore, Romani Design creates modern clothing, jewelry and accessories that place Roma cultural traditions in a contemporary context. Helena, the younger of the sisters who oversees their product design, said most of the dresses and accessories are reflections on the lived experiences she had growing up as a Roma in Hungary. When I design I absolutely live my own Gypsy identity and my roots are absolutely there in my heart and soul, said Helena, using a term for Roma that is considered derogatory in some places but commonly used by Roma in Hungary. “I saw how (Roma communities) live, what they wear, the types of houses they live in and what the interior decoration looks like … These memories and experiences are completely ingrained in my mind as I design Something. While some advocacy groups in Hungary are pushing for equality and social inclusion of Roma by portraying elements of Roma culture like folk music and dance, the Varga sisters say fashion is one of the ways the most powerful in bridging the gap between their culture and the rest of society. . The fashion, the way we dress, the clothes we wear on our body can send a message so fast and so intense that it reaches its target audience very, very quickly, ”Helena said. “It’s very effective. In the world of designer fashion, choosing to shop at Romani Design represents a conscious statement of values, said Helena, and their customers typically purchase their products with the intention of expressing their perspective on inclusion. Most of the studio’s clients are “people who want more fashion,” Erika said. They want to be able to express their personality as much as possible, shape their immediate environment and at the same time represent important values ​​in their personal and community life, such as the values ​​of multiculturalism, she said. Six dresses by Romani Design are currently on display at an exhibition at the Museum of Applied Arts in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. The rotating exhibition, In Circulation, offers artists the opportunity to choose objects from the museum’s permanent collection and create their own works based on them. After being exhibited, new contemporary works become part of the museum’s collection, ensuring posterity will be reflected on for generations to come. Judit Horvath, head of the museum’s contemporary design department, said it was the museum’s mission to thematize social issues, and that Romani Design’s appearance in the exhibition had done so successfully. In the context of this exhibit, it was clear what the social issue we want to thematize is, Horvath said. What is this problem? The conflict, fear, discord and anger that often exist between Roma and non-Roma communities… things we wish we didn’t exist. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhregister.com/living/article/Hungarian-fashion-studio-builds-Roma-cultural-16706253.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos