The latest fashion in Rio





RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – While São Paulo is officially the fashion capital of Brazil, Rio primarily inspires the world with the best street style, broadcast brands and the slow fashion approach. The city style reflects above all casual clothes that are both beautiful and sensual. Are you visiting Rio and ready for shopping? Here’s the guide to the latest fashion trends to watch in this Brazilian city. WOMEN’S FASHION IN RIO Carioca women generally prefer cheerful, vivid and vibrant colors and patterns. Polka dots, colorful stripes, ruffles and asymmetrical shapes are all the rage these days in Rio.

Since this city is known for its natural landscape, beaches and warm, sunny climate, long skirts and short summer dresses are a must-have for every Carioca woman’s wardrobe. They love to wear cute t-shirts with shorts or mini dresses on the way from the beach to local cafes.

Bodycon dresses with a scallop neckline and platform heels are a staple in Rio’s women’s wardrobe.

the Cariocas are bold and glamorous. They love to add a classic touch to bottoms and cuts with open toe boots.

While Rio is famous for its avant-garde approach, bikinis are only for the beaches.

Accessories are an important part of the Carioca women’s style. They love to pair their dresses with casual and simple sneakers or flip flops. pearls.

Plus, bohemian jewelry is on the rise in Rio, and women prefer to wear chunky, colorful balls with their bikinis and ruffled dresses.

Massive tote bags are also all the rage in this Brazilian city where Carioca women carry all the essentials. MEN’S FASHION IN RIO Rio’s fashion culture for men is straightforward and straightforward. Carioca men are almost seen wearing wide shorts, plain T-shirts and flip flops to go about their daily activities. Since Rio embraces both casual and casual clothing, this outfit is quite common among people living in this city.

While Rio men love calm and colorful vibes during the day, they prefer to wear bold, dark-colored outfits like black jeans with a crisp shirt for the evening. The set is completed with black or white shoes.

The Cariocas generally avoid the colors of the Brazilian flags, namely green and yellow, to show their respect to their country. A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF SLOW FASHION IN RIO The people of Rio value nature and have therefore turned to the approach of sustainable fashion. Their clothes are mostly designed with biodegradable fabrics like hemp which are just as stylish and attractive. These fabrics are produced from minimal natural resources and can be worn in any weather. By following the slow fashion approach on such a large scale, Rio has made its mark to be sustainable while reflecting that sustainability is the need of the hour. CHARACTERISTICS OF THE SLOW FASHION BRANDS IN RIO Fashion brands following this approach often adopt the concept of make-to-order to avoid unnecessary production.

They still sell locally produced clothes.

These offer limited styles per collection, released two or three times a year.

Clothing is more timeless than a simple ephemeral fashion.

The clothes are made from premium sustainable and biodegradable fabrics like hemp and linen.

These implement fair and ethical practices when designing clothing.

