Malaika Arora wears a black velvet midi dress. Rahul Khanna reacts





Malaika Arora’s black velvet midi dress features puffed sleeves and perfectly complements her toned figure.

Malaika Arora stunned in a black velvet midi dress. Malaika Arora boasts of an envious wardrobe with a wide variety of ethnic and western outfits and the fashion police agree. Malaika effortlessly removes a dress and looks equally stunning in a saree. In her last Instagram post, she once again revealed herself to be a beautiful diva and we love her on her black velvet midi dress. Malaika wore an all-black ensemble and also adorned it with eye-catching blingy jewelry. Malaika's black velvet midi dress has puffed sleeves and perfectly complements her toned figure. She paired it with black heels and wore a statement necklace studded with gemstones. Malaika also chose a chunky stone encrusted bracelet and elegant rings. Looked: Malaika's outfit is attributed to international fashion label Maison d'AngelAnn. Her beautiful necklace is from the house of Farah Khan and her dazzling bracelet is from Mozaati. Malaika's outfit received a lot of praise on Instagram. Celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Rahul Khanna liked her photos. When it comes to makeup, Malaika went for a classic smokey eye look and paired it with a brown lipstick. Styled by Maneka Hari Singhani, Malaika preferred to go with highlighted cheeks and a mascara-laden look. Malaika Arora regularly offers her fans glimpses of her fitness routine. She shares clips of herself doing several challenging yoga poses with ease.

