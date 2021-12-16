Cade McNamara and Andrew Fenty help launch Tom Brady’s new clothing line





Tom Brady, former Michigan quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion, has signed two current Michigan athletes as part of his new men’s sportswear line, BRADY, which launches next month. In a black and white photograph posted to his Instagram account Brady stands between Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and tennis player Andrew Fenty on Thursday, all dressed in black athletic clothes presumably from the BRADYline. College athletes, starting last July, can take advantage of their brand as part of the NCAA relaxing its rules regarding name, image and likeness. I am proud to join this lineup of NCAA and newly drafted athletes for the inaugural BRADY campaign, Brady wrote on Instagram. These relentless and motivated players embody the spirit and philosophy in which this brady was founded. From my fellow Michigan Men in Cade McNamara and Andrew Fenty to Shedeur Sanders, Jermaine Samuels and more, I’m excited the world is seeing BRADY on the next generation of superstars for the first time. Jackson State quarterback Sanders is the son of great NFL head coach Deion Sanders and Samuels plays basketball for Villanova. Brady listed 10 athletes with their Instagram addresses as part of his campaign. McNamara helped lead Michigan to a 12-1 record, a Big Ten Championship and are preparing now as the No.2 Wolverines take on No.3 Georgia in the domestic semifinals on December 31. Fenty is a senior tennis player in Michigan and was 10-3 in No.1 singles last season. Brady announced the line in September and the goal is to compete with another sportswear line of the same name, Michael Jordans Nike Jordan Brand. The Jordan Brand is part of the Michigan Nike Accord and appears on men’s and women’s football and basketball uniforms. The Brady line will launch in January. 12 and according to a Wall Street Journal article in September, the line will be sold to Nordstrom. I feel like I’m living two lives, Brady told The Wall Street Journal. My footballing life then my post-football life. [email protected] Twitter: @chengelis

