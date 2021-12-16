Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022 Collection





Being a company in transition (the newly appointed CEO Marco Gobbetti of Celine and Burberry, will begin his tenure in January 2022), Salvatore Ferragamos pre-fall was carried out by the label design team according to the lines established in his spring show. . Built around a collage of references ranging from clean ’60s elegance to Sam Haskins’ images of the Amalfi Coast, the collection was a concise interpretation of Ferragamos-style touchstones. The silhouette remained sartorial, with sporty nuances adding a dynamic touch; classic urban basics for men and women have been reworked to convey a youthful and subdued formality, which was also expressed in the group photos of the lookbook. Anoraks, lightweight leather bombers, dress coats and suits have been designed with versatility in mind, for an easy transition from summer to winter, or day to night. A few decorative suggestions have been added for richness, albeit of understated variety. A palm tree motif, designed by artist Jean Colombier, has been printed on a bespoke swimsuit, caftan and tracksuit. It has also been subtly rendered in midnight blue jacquard on a men’s tuxedo. A pair of identical rainbow-knit mohair sweaters counted as a genderless proposition; and an elegant scarf, a Ferragamo signature, was represented by a low-rise, square-cut skirt with asymmetric pointy hems, inspired by a vintage poncho. Although constantly evolving, the label remains committed to sustainable practices. The nylons are recycled, the cottons are certified organic and the leather is chrome free. The leftover silk was regenerated into padding for the quilted piuminos; the rubber is also regenerated and biodegradable, and transformed into a chic pair of Palinuro moccasins in a bright shade of Yves Klein blue, featuring the Gancio house buckle.

