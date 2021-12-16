‘Cancer Be Glammed’ Co-Founder Shares Holiday Fashion Tips For Cancer Warriors





EL PASO, Texas – Trying to celebrate the holidays can be difficult for cancer patients. Lisa Lurie, “Cancer Be Glammed” co-founder and cancer survivor, understands how hair loss, bloating, sensitive skin, and other side effects of treatment can leave people with cancer unenthusiastic about it. idea to see family and friends when they are not feeling their best. Lisa appeared on ABC-7 at Four Wednesday to share some tips on how women with cancer can turn comfortable, treatment-friendly outfits into elevated vacation looks. “When I was dealing with cancer, it was often quite difficult to shower let alone dress for a special occasion or holiday event,” explains Lurie. Yet at the same time, when I added that little extra something to my outfit or dressed in clothes or colors that I liked, I felt better and looked better. “ Fashionistas often launch the effortless chic expression. With an emphasis on simplicity, here are some simple and glamorous style tips for your vacation: Recovering from surgery or dealing with side effects of treatment can be difficult on the skin and impact appearance, leaving women looking pale and drawn. Opt for colorful clothing that warms skin tones and adds richness to an outfit. Jewelry tones are a perfect choice. Named after gemstones, these colors are deeply saturated. Emerald green, ruby ​​red, sapphire blue, amethyst purple or citrine yellow color. If you’re a fan of gray, navy, or brown, go for darker shades rather than lighter ones. Lighter colors can make the skin look washed out. The choice of fabric is an important part of any outfit. Lurie believes that you should never sacrifice comfort for style. “Every fabric that touches your skin needs to be non-irritating, breathable and soft. Made from natural fibers – velvet, soft lace, silk, 100% cotton, linen or bamboo are style favorites. Avoid clothing made of synthetic fibers like polyester and nylon. Some types of wool can also be itchy. “ Lurie says the holidays are a celebration. Dig deep into your wardrobe and bring out the sequins, sequins, faux fur and bling, ”she explains. “Experiment with different looks to wear what makes you happy and festive. I recommend putting together a few outfits with pieces that blend together and can be worn for any holiday occasion. Prepare in advance however you like to avoid chaos and last minute stress. “ You can find out more by going to Lurie’s “Cancer Be Glammed” effort by going to http://cancerbeglammed.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kvia.com/news/interviews/2021/12/15/cancer-be-glammed-co-founder-shares-holiday-fashion-tips-for-cancer-warriors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos