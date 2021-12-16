Forever 21 allows players to customize virtual fashion stores in Roblox

Join Gaming Leaders, Alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, For Their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Forever 21 will allow gamers to operate their own personalized virtual fashion stores inside Roblox, the metaverse platform that has 49.4 million daily active users.

Group of virtual brands, a metaverse creation company that is accelerating global brands into the metaverse, and fashion brand Forever 21 (owned by Authentic Brands Group) have announced an exclusive partnership to create a fashion retail experience on Roblox.

This Forever 21 Shop City experience is designed to empower Roblox users, fashion influencers, and designers from the creative world to own and manage their personal store.

Users will be able to buy and sell Forever 21 merchandise including accessories and clothing, hire non-player characters (NPCs) as employees, and express themselves by customizing every aspect of their own store as they attempt to become the best store of the experience. It will bring out your interior detailing.

Forever 21 Shop City is a first community game released in collaboration with some of Roblox’s most fabulous user-generated content creators and Roblox influencers.

Sam Jordan @Builder_Boy curated the Forever21 Shop City fashion line in partnership with @Beeism, @OceanOrbsRBX and @ JazzyX3 who all created exclusive items for Forever 21 Shop City and collectively made millions of item sales on the platform. .

Additionally, Forever 21 Shop City will feature stores personally designed by influencers such as KrystinPlays, Shaylo, and the Sopo Squad. I’m thinking of opening a GamesBeat Forever 21 store.

The metaverse is the most transformative innovation since the inception of the Internet, Justin Hochberg, CEO of VBG, said in a statement. Roblox is one of the platforms creating the biggest business opportunities for brands with over 50 million daily active users who socialize and live digital lives for hours every day just like my son, daughter and all their friends. do. This is why I created the Virtual Brand Group.

Hochberg added: Our collaboration with Forever 21 not only marks one of the biggest Metaverse launches this year, but also one that uniquely combines the physical and virtual worlds by delivering Forever 21 IRL content in-game and in-game. finding ways for Roblox UGC creations to exist. IRL.

Forever 21 Shop City allows players to create and manage every aspect of the game with a lot of control, encouraging them to express their individuality when building their store with customization options. Store builders can select their locations and manage the store with actual functions including inventory, performing various jobs, assisting customers, operating the cash register, hiring employees, and the decoration of their store windows.

Players can buy, place, mix and match assets in their store, from furniture and accessories to art, lighting and music to suit their style. They can organize merchandise from physical to virtual and vice versa: as Forever 21 launches new collections in its physical and e-commerce stores, Forever 21 Shop City will simultaneously offer the ability to add the same merchandise to each store or to buy it for your Roblox Avatar.

Players start with an elegant glass store ready to be personalized. As they succeed, users earn points for expanding their store, not only adding additional floors and options, but also custom exteriors with lights and architectural themes such as Cottage Core, FutureScape, Cyber Punk, Eco-Urban and Malibu Mansion.

Forever 21 Shop City also offers four themed districts featuring entertainment, obstacle course, food court, and yellow carpet, where users can role-play, meet friends, discover rare hidden items, and build their community.

I asked why Forever 21 took on the project.

We were always looking to better understand, communicate and engage with consumers in order to improve their shopping experience, said Nick Woodhouse, president of Authentic Brands Group, in an email to GamesBeat. This year, we have dedicated ourselves to evolving with our customers by offering them a range of fresh, accessible and relevant products that meet their ever-changing needs. Constantly reinvented the forever 21 experience by seeking to provide an innovative and forward-thinking shopping model.

He added: Each year our goal is to reappear with the next generation by remaining the go-to brand that fosters the link between fashion and culture. While fun and expression are forever in our DNA, we know it is just as important to stay tuned by always staying responsive in order to continually develop our brand and stay true to our commitment to growth and inclusiveness. Basically the tip meets the community = Roblox. The metaverse is now and F21 wants to enter it.