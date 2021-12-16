Tessa Thompson serves fashion in a red Casablanca dress on her press tour









Tessa thompson don’t play games when it comes to making stylish appearances. Always promoting his latest film Who passed, the actress looked radiant in a red, black and white Casablanca dress and red John Fluevog shoes. Thompson wore her hair in a short chin-length bob and she accessorized it with simple earrings. Styled by dynamic duo Wayman and Micah, the brand took to their Instagram page to give details on the look. In an article they wrote: “#tessathompson @passingmovie press wearing @casablancabrand @fluevog MUA: @emilychengmakeup Hair: @tedgibson” Wayman and Micah are responsible for the majority of Thompson’s looks. Between her stylist, her makeup artist and her hairdresser, she has found a winning team that continues to elevate her look. It’s like every red carpet event or personal appearance, she makes it better than the last. Thompson turned out to be a celebrity not to be missed! Thompson promotes Who passed, a story of 2 biracial childhood friends who reunite later in life. One friend Clare (played by Ruth Negga) is mistaken for Caucasian, while the other friend Irene (played by Thompson) identifies as a black woman. The film explores the struggles of the two women and the journey of each of them trying to live in their truth. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. DO NOT MISS… Tessa Thompson gives modern day angel vibes at Los Angeles premiere Tessa Thompson looks sculptural on the December / January cover of Ebony Magazine Tessa Thompson confirms her connection with Janelle Monae: we vibrate on the same frequency

