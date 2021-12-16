Blankets, shoes, handbags, clothing, perfume, beauty, food gifts :: WRAL.com

Fashion
Macy’s has a big sale until December 16 on blankets and throws, women’s shoes, coats, men’s sweaters, handbags and wallets, perfume and beauty gift sets, small appliances cooking and cooking utensils, gourmet gifts and chocolates and more!
Plus, get $ 10 Macy’s Money for every $ 50 you spend December 9-16!
See all the offers on Macys.com HERE!
Macy’s Money: Get $ 10 Macy’s Money for every $ 50 you spend December 9-16! Macy’s Money is valid from December 17 to 24, 2021.
Coupon: Get extra 20%, 15% 10% off when you use promo code TO GIVE at the cash desk until December 16. It is not valid on special limited time offers.
Best deals
* Beauty and fragrance gift sets for women and men start at $ 24.50, including top brands like Lancome, Clinique, Armani, MAC, Dior, Estee Lauder, Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren , English Laundry, Donna Karan, Jimmy Choo, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Prada and more!
* Matching family pajamas are on sale for up to 55% off!
* Women’s shoes are on sale at up to 70% off including boots, duck boots, sneakers, slip-ons, slippers, flats, moccasins and more from top brands such as Clarks, Toms, Steve Madden, Karen Scott, DKNY, Michael Kors, Jessica Simpson, Sam Edelman, Tommy Hilfiger, Sperry, Coach and more!
* Handbags and wallets are on sale at up to 55% off top brands (Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Coach, Guess, The Sak, Steve Madden, Lauren Ralph Lauren and more)!
* Women’s coats and jackets are on sale at up to 60% off including Calvin Klein, Anne Klein, Michael Kors, Guess, DKNY, Cole Haan, Vice Camuto, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Karen Scott, London Fog and Moreover !
* Men’s sweaters are on sale for $ 24.99 (reg. $ 50- $ 75)!
* 40% to 50% off men’s pajamas and bathrobes
* The Martha Stewart Collection’s soft fleece blankets in multiple colors are only $ 16.99 (reg. $ 50 to $ 70) in all sizes, including Twin, Queen and King sizes!
* Blankets and throws are 60% -70% off!
* Small kitchen appliances, pots and pans, utensils and more are on sale for up to 70% off, including air fryers, air fryers, waffle irons, coffee makers, pots, cutlery, stand mixer, mixing bowls, cookware, utensil sets, food storage, electric kettle. chopper and more!
* Beauty, Perfume and Food Advent Calendars start at $ 9.99!
* Gourmet Food and Candy is on sale for up to 50% off including Harry & David Moose Munch (in many flavors), Frango Chocolates, Hickory Farms Gift Boxes, Macy’s Candy Kitchen, Qi Teas, Baskets- food gifts and more!
* FAO Schwarz toys are on sale at up to 50% off
* Discovery #MINDBLOWN Science and Learning Kits are on sale for up to 50% off
.
