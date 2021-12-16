The royal dress code for men is much stricter than that for women





Marie Claire is supported by her audience. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission on some of the items you choose to purchase. There is a pretty strict royal fashion etiquette to follow when in the Royal Family, whether you are male or female. These include, but are not limited to, having multiple dress changes on Christmas Day, not being allowed to wear diamonds until 6 p.m., and always traveling in black attire. They also explain why Kate Middleton always wears a clutch and Princess Diana has never worn gloves, for example, or why royals never take them off in public. But if you thought the royal woman had it tough, just wait and see how strict the dress code is for royal men. It also starts at a young age, as little boys should always wear shorts, as it was once a sign of upper class. Pants are generally only adults, and these should be formal. This is why you will hardly ever see Prince William wearing jeans, unless he is walking the dogs or doing a similar activity. It is generally safer for men to err on the side of caution and wear smart casual attire for non-formal events, such as chinos and a blazer or collared shirt. For events like Royal Ascot, while women can get away with a dress, men should wear suits, not just any suits. These should be navy blue, gray or black jackets, a waistcoat and tie, as well as a top hat and black shoes with socks. For weddings, the rules are even stricter. If you are a member of the monarchy, you must wear your ceremonial uniform, which both Prince William and Prince Harry did when they got married, while the other royal men wore gowns. For parties such as state banquets, they are expected to wear a black tie, which usually involves a black morning suit with coat tails, a white shirt and a white tie, and sometimes adorned with military medals.

