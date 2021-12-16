3 men arrested in connection with the death of the model and architect in LA

The life of a young model and architect in Los Angeles was cut short when they were allegedly overdosed on drugs and left to die in nearby hospitals, officials said this week.

Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, both died under suspicious circumstances in November, prompting an investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that three men have been arrested in connection with their deaths.

David Pearce, 37, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Brandt Osborn, 42, and Mike Ansbach, 47, were arrested for complicity in manslaughter. All three were arrested on Wednesday by the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force and the Metropolitan Division.

Homicide detectives began investigating, according to police reports, after masked men dropped Giles off at a Culver City hospital on November 13 and fled in a black Toyota Prius without license plates. She was unconscious at the time and soon declared dead.

Arzola was dropped off at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles soon after. She was in a coma and in very critical condition. She died on November 24 without ever regaining consciousness, investigators said.

Authorities allege the two women received overdoses at a home on Olympic Boulevard, just south of Beverly Hills. About 12 hours before being dropped off at the hospital, the women were seen leaving a party at a warehouse on the east side.

Based on the investigation, police are concerned that there may be other victims in our community who may have been drugged by one or more of these men, they said in a press release. .

The suspects appear to have ties to the entertainment industry. According to IMBD, Osborn, an actor from Staten Island, played a New York stockbroker in the 2017 comedy, Obamaland Part 1: Rise of the Trumpublikans.

His credits also include an acting role in a 2014 episode of the Nurse Jackie TV show and work in the sound department for a short film called Dodge in 2012. Osborn was arrested while working on NCIS: Los Angeles, an LAPD source told The Times, noting that the fugitive team waited for him to go to lunch and arrested him on Cahuenga Blvd. close to the set.

Ansbach, also from New York, has worked as a cinematographer and camera operator on dozens of Hollywood sets for television series, according to IMDB. This year he was credited as a cameraman for two episodes of Pet Stars, and last year he was director of photography for three episodes of Sleeping with Friends, a television miniseries.

He also worked as a cameraman on Vanderpump Rules and Amazing Race.

Victims may also have had connections to the industry. Giles’ husband Jan Cilliers is a visual effects supervisor and artist, according to his site. On IMDB, his visual effects credits include 2014s The Purge: Anarchy and TRON: Legacy in 2010, among others.

Cilliers is also a veteran flame artist, with over 18 years of experience, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Cilliers wrote on his website that after marrying model Giles, they teamed up to create stunning portraits and editorial style images with their combined experience.

Arzola, her friend, studied architecture in Mexico and worked as a project manager before her death.

She was a fighter and donor until her last breath, her family wrote on a GoFundMe page created for medical, funeral and travel expenses. As per her family’s wishes, parts of her will be given as life’s precious gifts to those in need.

A GoFundMe page was also set up for Giles’ funeral expenses as well as investigation costs.

Giles’ mother Dusty Giles declined to comment, saying she was not ready to do interviews at this time. She added that the family will issue a statement shortly.

According to the sheriff’s records, Pearce was being held in lieu of a $ 1 million bond. Ansbach and Osborn were being held in lieu of $ 100,000 bond.