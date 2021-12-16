Mary Means Business: Fashion Barn building sold

The Fashion Barn building officially has a new owner.

Josh Read of Edward Jones Investments purchased the downtown building at 100 Fifth St. S. on November 30.

Pending permits and approval from the city’s historical commission, Read said he intends to use part of the building as his financial office and divide the remaining space into retail spaces or of offices.

The corner building has 4,600 square feet on the ground floor and an additional 1,000 square feet upstairs.

The purpose of buying it was obviously to set up my office there, Read said. But in the end, I knew it would be a good investment in Columbus. Anything we can do to make Columbus even better and more attractive to attract future businesses and people, we want to do.

Fashion Barn closed in February 2020, leaving the store vacant for almost two years.

One of the best investments you can make in your life is in the community, Read said. I want to make the Fashion Barn building, iconic of Columbus for years, more beautiful.

Read said he is working on collecting historic images of the downtown building and hopes to pay tribute with a timeline showcasing the history of the buildings.

We want people to see the history of the building, he said. If anyone has pictures for me, that would be nice. It’s been a lot of business, and I consider it an honor to be able to own the building and be able to give back and add more to the story.

Read’s office is currently located at 115 Fifth St. N. and he hopes to move downtown within the next year.

In East Columbus, a new location is opened.

Diamonz Brown opened The Luxe, 201 Alabama St. Suite L, at the end of November.

With all of the events going on in the area, I thought this was the perfect time to add another venue, Brown said. This gives people another option when looking for a place (to) hold their special events.

Brown added that the Gateway Mall venue is perfect for birthdays, receptions, baby showers and more.

The new site in eastern Columbus can accommodate up to 99 people. It provides tables, chairs and a kitchen. For more information on booking you can call 662-889-5424.

We have an amazing lighted display case that looks great at night and can be the highlight of someone’s special night out, Brown added.

Moving on to Starkville, a crowd favorite is back.

Pettys Barbecue, which closed in March, is once again serving plates at the Starkvegas Snowballs stand on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Pettys closed earlier this year to make way for the new development on Highway 12. The Dispatch previously reported that a Georgian developer is building the retail space, which currently has a signed lease with Chipotle.

People who missed out on pulled pork, ribs, coleslaw, baked beans, hot tamales and more can visit Pettys Tuesday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Former Dispatch reporter Mary Pollitz writes about business openings and closings, as well as other unique business news. Send advice to [email protected]