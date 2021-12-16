Tammy Hembrow flaunts babe bump in awesome tight dress





Pregnant fitness star Tammy Hembrow left her Instagram followers in awe after stepping out in a “stunning” dress showcasing her baby bump. The mother-of-three celebrated Christmas party for fashion label Oh Polly on the Gold Coast on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, the 27-year-old opted for a figure-hugging beige dress that featured a backless design and three cutouts that exposed her belly. Tammy, who has 13.7 million Instagram followers, took to the platform to showcase the racy outfit in a series of photos. In one image, she was seen cradling her plump belly as she posed in the lobby of a luxury venue – while another image showed her famous butt as she posed with her back to the camera. She also shared snaps dancing with friends in a “party limo”. Subscribers have since inundated her post, commenting on how “amazing” and “stunning” the fitness star looks. “You shine,” wrote one woman. “This dress fits you perfectly,” said another, while a third added, “I immediately fell in love with this dress.” Earlier this month, Tammy announced that she and her new fiancé Matt Poole are expecting their first child together. To reveal the “hot” news, she shared a video of herself in a fitted black dress walking towards Matt in the garden of her waterfront home on the Gold Coast. She was seen moving in slow motion towards Matt before the camera moved to the front of the couple, showing Tammy’s exposed baby bump. Tammy and Matt, restaurateur and former ironman, have been together since 2020, with the couple announcing their engagement in late November. The fitness mogul, who owns fashion label Saski and the Tammy Hembrow Fitness app, was offered on a private yacht filled with roses. She shared images of her children – Wolf, 6, and daughter Saskia, 5, whom she shares with ex-fiance Reece Hawkins – holding signs saying “Mum, will you” along with a snap of her. and Matt kissing. She also showed off her massive diamond ring, worth $ 30,000, according to the Daily mail. During Q&A on YouTube last week, Tammy was forced to deny rumors of a “shotgun proposal,” insisting Matt’s decision to ask the question had not been rushed into. reason for her pregnancy. “No, good question, but no. I was actually preparing the proposal a bit earlier, ”Matt said when a fan asked him if it was because they expected it. Tammy also addressed an issue relating to training during pregnancy. “I’m not going to stop training this time around as long as it’s safe to do so. If my doctor told me to stop exercising, of course I would stop. But yes, I don’t plan to quit anytime soon, ”she said. In October, Tammy debuted on the 2021 Rich Young List with an estimated net worth of $ 38 million following the success of her businesses.

