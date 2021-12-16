Bidders clashed over personal effects of fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld in his estate’s second sale at Sotheby’s Paris





The second of the three-part sale of the Karl Lagerfelds estate at Sothebys Paris closed on December 15 for a total of 4,391,876 ($ 4.9 million), with all but six of the 714 lots unsold. Auctions of the late legendary fashion designer’s collection take place in his three home towns of Monaco, Paris and up to Cologne, and include art, furniture, sketches and clothing. The first edition in Paris quadrupled expectations to win $ 13.5 million; this brings the cumulative total of the sales series to$ 18.4 million. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, revolutionized the brands he worked with, namely Fendi and Chanel, while also running his own brand, Karl. There have been plenty of takers for a piece of fashion history in sales, from the designer’s designs to his household items, including his linens and even a wastebasket. Most lots have advanced their estimates through advance offers made online; and collectors in the room, on the phone and online fought for pieces that represented the designer’s instantly recognizable aesthetic, characterized by opulent grandeur mixed with minimalism and witty contemporary design. Lagerfeld was a prodigious collector, and tThe sale opened on a Chanel bag with the Lagerfelds 2010 International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC) photo pass as a guest of the still attached Galerie Gmurzynska, which rang 94,500 ($ 107,000). It was followed by a series of huge prizes made for original designs by Lagerfeld, including an illustration of a menu from the Parisian fashion hangout Caf de Flore, which sold for 94,500 (107,000 $), and another, Anna and Jacques at the Louvre (1985), sold for 50,400 ($ 57,000). Hundreds of lots were for sale, including elegant furniture recognizable from the designer’s images published over the years as well as more personal items. The top lot was an ornate, four-poster Louis XVI daybed, sold for 264,600 ($ 268,700). Even designer Jacques Adnet’s wastebasket sold for 3,528 ($ 4,000). “Collectors, fashionistas and longtime admirers of Karl Lagerfeld’s unique heritage and style came together this weekend, physically and virtually, to express their appreciation for one of the world’s greatest designers.” , said Pierre Mothes, vice-president of Sotheby’s France, after the first sell. Bidders were more interested in the designer’s key sketches and items that exemplified his taste, such as personalized Goyard luggage, monogrammed Smythson jewelry boxes, jackets and blazers from Martin Margiela, Dior Homme and Saint Laurent and, well. sure, his branded leather gloves, which were split into several lots, the most expensive of which was 45,880 ($ 52,000). The final auction will take place in Cologne, Lagerfeld’s hometown, in March 2022. To follow Artnet news on Facebook:





