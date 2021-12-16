Best Red Dress – WKBN.com

Which red dresses are the best?

If you’re ready to add a splash of color to your wardrobe, invest in a red dress. While a bright red cocktail dress may come to mind first, it is far from the only style worth buying. As you will see, there are countless styles of red dresses on the market for all occasions ranging from casual outings to formal business.

Red dresses are eye-catching designs that are memorable, easy to style and photograph well. If you are looking for a red dress for a formal event, B & A by Betsy and Adam Ruched Halter Grown in Garnet Red is a customer favorite for its rich jewel tone and flattering fit.

What to know before buying a red dress

Shades of red

There are several shades of red, including brick, burgundy, ruby, scarlet, raspberry, crimson, sangria, rust, brown, and vermilion, to name a few. While red is considered a universally flattering color, many people find that some shades are more flattering than others.

For example, people often choose red lipstick in shades that complement their skin tone. Red dresses are no different and finding the right shade is all about whether you have cool, warm, or neutral undertones. Those with warm undertones often gravitate towards reds with orange tones, while those with cool undertones may opt for reds with blue tones. People with neutral undertones find that most shades of red suit their skin tone.

How to style a red dress

Red dresses are easy to style with many colors and accessories, although some can coordinate better than others.

The gold and rose gold jewelry brings out the nuances of red, not to mention that they add a royal touch to the whole.

Black patent leather accessories, especially handbags and shoes, create a sophisticated contrast to red dresses.

Chic or sporty Sun glasses are must-have accessories when spending time outdoors in red dresses.

Hats can take many red dress looks to the next level, especially styles like wide brimmed sun hats, cowboy hats, and fedoras.

What to look for in a quality red dress

Materials

Lightweight, casual red dresses are often made from cotton or polyester blends. Most dress styles, including many dresses to wear to work, are made with better quality polyester blends or premium materials like satin, wool, cashmere, or silk. Formal red dresses, such as those worn for weddings or cocktails, are often made of chiffon, lace, sequins, linen, or leather.

To cut

Finding the right fit for a red dress is just as important as finding the right shade. The most flattering styles are those that complement your body shape, which can be apple, pear, athletic, or hourglass. A well-cut dress adds balance to your look and figure in a number of ways. An A-line skirt can emphasize the waist, while a halter top can accentuate the shoulders. As expected, it’s worth trying on red dresses in several cuts to find the one that suits you the best.

Easy to wash

When purchasing a red dress, check the care label instructions to determine how easy it will be to wash. Specific dresses are dry cleaned only, which means you will have the ongoing cost of having them professionally cleaned. Others, including many styles of cotton and polyester, are machine washable. If you’ve ever washed red clothes or linens before, you know the color has a tendency to bleed and transfer to other items in the machine. For this reason, it is a good idea to wash red dresses separately.

How much you can expect to spend on a red dress

Lightweight, casual red dresses in cotton or polyester cost $ 40 and under. Dressier styles, including those suited for work or semi-formal occasions, cost between $ 50 and $ 250. Red designer dresses made with fine detailing and embellishments cost between $ 350 and $ 1,000.

FAQ red dress

Can I wear a red dress to a wedding?

A. Whether red dresses are appropriate for weddings is a hotly debated topic. Many people agree that this is an acceptable option as long as the dress and shade don’t get too much of the happy couple’s attention. For example, burgundy cocktail dresses remain popular choices for evening weddings. Others err on the side of caution and stick to more sober colors.

Can you wear a red dress with pink accessories?

A. Yes, and according to some trend experts, it’s gone from a faux pas to an avant-garde look. Many reds, including bold and bright shades, coordinate well with light and pastel pinks, fuchsias, and magentas. To add more dimension to a red and pink look, you can wear the colors in different materials, like a red satin dress with a pink lace shawl.

What are the best red dresses to buy?

Red dress top

B & A by Betsy and Adam Ruched Halter Grown in Garnet Red

What would you like to know: If you need an evening dress that is as comfortable as it is flattering, this design is the first choice.

What you will love: The dress creates a figure-eight silhouette with a halter neckline and gathered waist. The zipper is hidden in the back seam, making it virtually undetectable. The halter has a large bead decorated with rhinestones that easily coordinates with other jewelry.

What you should consider: The skirt is rather long and shorter wearers are needed to modify the hem.

Or buy: Sold by Macys

Red dress top for money

Nina Leonard Red Gold Keyhole A-Line Dress

What would you like to know: This timeless swing dress is a versatile option that can be worn on multiple occasions.

What you will love: The classic style has a few contemporary features, including three-quarter length sleeves, a keyhole neckline, and a high-low hem. It has a bold red color that is universally flattering. The swing skirt is comfortable and moves naturally. Its conveniently machine washable.

What you should consider: Some wearers felt the high-low hem was a bit higher in the front than expected.

Or buy: Sold by Kohls

To check

Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Shirt Dress in Scarlet

What would you like to know: A sporty option, this Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt dress is well received for its comfortable design.

What you will love: It features signature brand details including a white logo on the chest and tricolor ribbed cuffs. The dress has a kangaroo pocket large enough to hold smartphones or wallets. The scarlet color is suitable for all seasons.

What you should consider: Some people may need a size up to fit tank tops or leggings.

Or buy: Sold by Macys

