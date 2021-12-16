Fashion
JW Anderson renews its collaboration with Uniqlo for winter 2022
JW Anderson has teamed up with Uniqlo for an autumn / winter collaboration of unisex clothing and accessories. For the iteration of this season of the partnership which began in Fall / Winter 2017, JW Anderson takes his Uniqlo capsule into the English countryside with comfy and whimsical clothing inspired by Beatrix Potter and embracing the holiday season.
The Northern Irish designer has kept it simple and traditional with his use of tartan, warm colors and sporty silhouettes, all of which are a nod to British culture and country life. Sporty silhouettes are even more personal to Anderson, as his father was a rugby player and coach. With the combined spirit of sport and country weekends, it’s easy to imagine yourself walking through the winter fields, smelling the fresh afternoon air, and later warming up around the corner. fire with a book while wearing the fleeces, knits and flannels that dominate the capsule. The warm ethic of the collection is reflected not only in the color palette, but also in the fleece jackets, knit joggers, flannel shirts and the new range of accessories for Anderson’s Uniqlo capsule: the blankets.
However, the real star of the collection is Peter Rabbit, the beloved Beatrix Potter character who is a staple of British childhood. JW Anderson grew up with Beatrix Potter stories of Peter Rabbit’s misdeeds, and felt that the addition of illustrations by Peter Rabbit (and his cousin Benjamin Bunny) added a feel and warmth to the collection. It is also timely, because The tale of Peter Rabbit will celebrate its 120th anniversary in 2022.
The JW Anderson x Uniqlo fall / winter capsule is familiar, nostalgic and warm, making it a great choice for the holiday season. So start a fire, see what Peter Rabbit is up to and enjoy the season.
The Uniqlo x JW Anderson collaboration will be available on Uniqlo.com and in select stores from December 16.
Men’s Fur-Lined Fleece Zip Jacket
Peter Rabbit oversized shirt
Men’s Padded Coach Jacket
Oversized long-sleeved cardigan
Lined fleece sweater
Long Sleeve Flannel Pajamas for Men
