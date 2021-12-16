Fashion
a land under the radar, virtual fashion perspectives
- Nike has just acquired RTFKT, a virtual sneaker company valued at $ 33 million.
- The CEO of an agency specializing in NFTs and online platforms says fashion can shape the metaverse.
- He’s also featured an under-the-radar metaverse he’s betting on.
Nike this week acquired RTFKT, a company that makes digital sneakers valued at $ 33 million in May.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but this isn’t Nike’s first foray into the metaverse. In recent months he has created a metaverse studio and filed several patents related to the virtual world. Several employees also have metaverse-related titles.
“I think something like what Nike is doing is sending a big message to the market that this is not speculation, this is really where we are going,” said Cathy Hackl, who is known as the “godmother of the metaverse, ”said in a recent interview with Insider.
Adidas also recently announced partnerships with prominent metaverse personalities as the founder of the Bored Ape Yacht Club and the collector NFT Gmoney.
Gaining a foothold in the metaverse could help position brands as leaders not only in the real world but also in the digital world. And fashion and beauty brands are leading the way, according to Hackl.
Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of a virtual world called The Sandbox, recently told Insider that more than $ 70 million in gross merchandise value was generated in The Sandbox during the week ending. December 9.
“Fashion is going to be huge, of course, in the metaverse, because you have a character, and your character can wear stuff,” said Dorian Banks, entrepreneur and CEO of Mirror laboratories, a digital agency specializing in NFTs and metaverse.
The branch of the agency Kibaa’s house noted that in October, he sold 10,000 hyperrealistic 3D NFTs, known as the GenX project, for about $ 4.5 million in less than 40 minutes. The project ranks 179th on Rarity.tools, a site that gives indications on the overall rarity of an NFT.
House of Kibaa develops what it says is a realistic metaverse where GenX avatars can be used. The company also 3D renderings designed for Gutter Cat Gang and a proof of concept design for Bored Ape Yacht Club.
“These people who come to us have the foresight that they don’t want to just produce a 2D NFT, drop it on people for money and then leave, they want to hope for a metaverse interaction with their NFTs,” said Banks. noted. “So they’re definitely trying to amplify things instead of just dropping a piece of art.”
The usefulness of virtual fashion in the metaverse is already becoming clear. Banks have highlighted three ways virtual fashion could play into the metaverse.
1. Hybrid fashion
Dolce & Gabbana recently sold a nine-piece virtual and physical fashion collection for $ 6 million.
Banks expect to see many more of these types of sales in the future.
“If you buy a limited edition Supreme jacket in the real world, [maybe] you also get the code for the NFT, ”Banks said. “I think you’re going to see a lot of crossovers. “
2. Virtual storefronts
Banks predicted that more brands would launch exclusive metaverse storefronts where avatars could purchase items for their character in the virtual world.
3. Provenance
Blockchains are expected to play a huge role in managing supply chains. Banks have said this will become noticeable among expensive fashion brands where provenance is important.
“You could get a Louis Vuitton handbag, which has the tag on the inside,” Banks said. “But it also has a QR code that you scan directly, and it shows where this handbag came from on the blockchain, and it shows that Louis Vuitton created this handbag.”
Metaverse Perspectives
Brands seem to be jumping more and more into the metaverse. But Banks said there could be several challenges for the metaverse that already harbor brands.
“I don’t think people have given any thought to what happens when Ford launches their new vehicle into the metaverse and someone dressed as a robot jumps on the car,” Banks said.
He said there would always be anonymous trolls, even in a metaverse environment.
“There’s got to be a way to deal with that, or else those brands aren’t going to come on board. Why would Ford come and expose his brand to that sort of thing?” said the banks. “It’s a difficult challenge: how do you invite everyone while controlling or moderating what’s going on? “
Banks have also said the number of metavers that are expected to launch and compete for consumer attention in the coming years will lead to fragmentation.
The metaverse of Maison Kibaa is built on the game development engine Unreal engine and is expected to launch in beta in 2022. There are many other metavers built on Unity, which could complicate interoperability, Banks said.
Banks is bullish on realistic metavers and is investing in Wilder world, a hyperrealistic metaverse set to launch next year. But he said he is taking a cautious approach to his crypto investment because he thinks we might be at the start of a miner.
bear market
.
He said that in December there was usually an increase in tax losses in the United States, which could trigger seasonal sales as NFT owners ditch their tokens to raise funds.
“You know you’re going to have a big tax bill, so you sell some of your NFTs that are showing a big loss so you can withdraw that right away,” Banks said, adding, “I see it’s happening a bit. right now, especially in the NFT world, and then that sometimes causes a bear market in January and February. “
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/virtual-digital-fashion-metaverse-rtfkt-crypto-investing-strategy-dorian-banks-2021-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]