Camille Kostek on her ‘risky’ dress at the 2021 SI Awards





Camille Kostek knew she had to make the last red carpet of 2021 unforgettable. Kostek, who attended this year’s Sports Illustrated Awards in Florida earlier this month, wowed in a gold cutout dress by designer Usama Ishtay, which she paired with a pouch in the shape of a soccer ball by Judith Leiber. But as the 29-year-old model recently told Page Six Style, she was especially excited for a night out with longtime boyfriend Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is currently in the middle of his 11th season. in the NFL. “It’s very rare that Rob can attend an awards ceremony during the football season,” Kostek told us. “So that was really special for me. “ For the big night, in which Kostek presented the award for the best dressed athlete, she had something specific in mind for the design. “I wanted something breathtaking, I wanted a breathtaking moment,” she told us. Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards on December 7, 2021. Getty Images Fan of Ishtay’s designs, Kostek called on his styling team, Danielle & Alix, to connect with the designer. In the midst of a busy travel schedule, however, the “Free Guy” actress could only try on the dress on the day of the event. “I landed about three hours before the show and tried on the dress for the very first time, [it] was a tailored look. … It fits me perfectly, I had never tried it before, thank goodness I measured myself correctly, ”Kostek said. Camille Kostek at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards on December 7, 2021. Getty Images “The dress was a bit risky, had a little bit of hip action, but I think that’s what made it even more memorable,” she added later. Kostek joins the ranks of Vanessa Hudgens and Kim Kardashian, both of whom have worn bold pieces this year with cutouts on the pelvis. The model, who previously appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2019, was still swooning over her ensemble after the event. “Live for this personalized moment for @siawards,” Kostek exclaimed last week in an Instagram video. While Kostek may not have chosen his New Years Eve outfit yet, expect the “Wipeout” correspondent to return to the series on January 11 for all-new episodes. be representing his Buccaneers kit on game day as Tampa Bay continues to push for the playoffs.

