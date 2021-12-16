Fashion
Why Halima Aden came back in fashion after quitting modeling
Like the fashion industry first model wearing hijab, the astonishing Somali-American Halima Aden is no stranger to breaking down borders.
But after walking tracks for Yeezy and Alberta ferretti not to mention posing for British Vogue, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and more Aden shocked fashion fans in November 2020 as he stepped off the catwalk, citing conflicts with his religious beliefs.
“They could call me tomorrow and even for $ 10 million, I would never risk compromising my hijab again,” the 24-year-old Muslim model wrote on Instagram at the time.
Now, a year later, Aden is staging her comeback and this time around, she’s hoping to create change rather than change herself.
I wanted to come back to do the job I love with brands that share my core values, she told Page Six Style as she decided to end her hiatus.
It was important to me that I came back on my own terms, and I am very grateful to have the opportunity to do things my way.
For her first work in the limelight, she teamed up with Vita Coco as a spokesperson for the brand’s social impact initiative, the Vita Coco Project, which supports coconut farming communities in the Philippines and Sri Lanka.
She was also recently named the first Global Brand Ambassador to Modanisa, a modest fashion retailer.
I have become very intentional with who I partner with and what causes I support, ”said Aden.
And while not all of her modeling experiences have been positive, the fashion star recognizes the impact her fame could have on those who share her faith.
Growing up, I never saw someone who looked like me be celebrated in magazines or on television, said Aden, who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya and moved to Minnesota with her family to 6 years old.
In fact, when I saw depictions of Muslim women, it was usually in the oppression news, which was not my experience with wearing the hijab, ”she added.
“As an adult I am so proud to have been the first visibly Muslim woman in so many spaces because as a child I never thought it would be possible.
But Aden thinks there is still work to be done in terms of diversity and inclusion, telling us, “it takes a community effort to advance real and lasting change.”
And while her job may require fashion shows, Aden believes it’s crucial to walk as a model as well.
Don’t change yourself, change the game, she said. Don’t feel like you have to conform to blend in; rather be proud of who you are and where you come from. Everyone is born to stand out, and we should all embrace our differences. The world will meet you where you are.
Sources
2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/12/16/why-halima-aden-returned-to-fashion-after-quitting-modeling/
