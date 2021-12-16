No, this controversial Carrie Bradshaw dress is not from Forever 21

And just like that

Once the paparazzi started taking pictures of behind the scenes of And just like that, fans couldn’t help but jump to hasty conclusions or share their harsh opinions on the outfits. While the backlash occurred in a few of the looks, costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were put in a difficult position. Sworn to keep specific intrigues a secret (fake scenes were even filmed to baffle people), they couldn’t fully defend or explain their choices, like why Carrie Bradshaw was wearing an oversized pink coat or, at one point, had a big bird on his head.

Finally, however, the day has arrived when the two can talk about one of the show’s most viral and controversial ensembles: Carrie Bradshaw’s floor-length printed summer dress, which appears in episode three. . For months Internet sleuths swore the play was from Forever 21, and it received a critical tone from fashion publications, like Vogue and Prada diet, who commented that he felt different from the character’s typical style.

Spoiler alert: it was supposed to. And no, it’s not from a mall brand. And actual spoiler alert: Discussion of episodes 1-3 to follow.

“The message of [show creator] Michael Patrick King was “Put Carrie in something she would be a little embarrassed to wear when she ran into Natasha.” [Big’s ex wife] at the coffee shop. “” explains Rogers. “For me, it was that long summer dress, and SJ wanted to put a tiger shirt underneath. It was very Coachella in a way; I didn’t really think it was a very Carrie. That’s why I thought it was working. “

In short, like much of what Carrie wears this season, this dress was meant to express how she isn’t quite herself and mourns the tragic death of her husband. Throughout the episode, we learn that she hasn’t slept and even ends up walking aimlessly around town (albeit in super high wedge heels). Something’s wrong with her, that’s the exact message this outfit sends.

“It was a more casual outfit for Carrie, and I remember we didn’t want to do sweatpants,” Rogers tells us. “That’s how we ended up with it.”

As to where exactly the summer dress came from, the costume designers reveal that it is actually vintage.

“It’s something I bought probably about five years ago,” Santiago explains. “There was no label on it, and I think I paid $ 5 or $ 6 at a thrift store. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a pretty bohemian dress. It’s cotton. . There is a nice print on it. ‘ I bought it, put it in my archives, and it’s something that we chose to bring to New York with everything we brought with us. “

Finally, he ticked all the boxes of the outfit they were aiming for.

“It didn’t matter at this point to us.” Santiago said. “It was something we loved and we thought it would work for the scene we had.”

Truth be told, Santiago thinks the controversial dress may have come from an Indian designer, another theory that has done the trick and, looking at the timeline, assumes the Forever 21 version was a knockoff.

“I’m pretty sure it would have been the one made in India, but we have no way of really telling because there was never a label or anything on it.”

Rogers and Santiago actually used a number of vintage pieces to dress up the cast, so it makes sense that alongside the show’s release, the two would also be collaboration with thredUP. Starting today, fans can purchase a collection they’ve curated with the top three And just like that … characters in mind (and, yes, the actual elements of the series are included). Better yet, 100% of the profits will be donated to The Willie Garson Fund, in honor of the late actor who played Carrie’s best friend, Stanford.

“It was so good to be a part of something like this, and we really want everyone to try and make it a success by supporting Willie,” said Rogers, Santiago developing the type of clothing that fans can buy. “We went through what they had from all the different inventories, all the different high end and low end designers and put together these three types of looks that I think fans and people are going to have fun looking at. “he said. . “They can take some of those pieces and fit them into their wardrobe, and feel like they’re part of the show. Have a little something about girls, in terms of style and look.”

What if you still have itchy hands on some of the props you’ve seen onscreen? Well, you should probably draw your attention to Carrie’s arm.

“One thing about this dress that has sparked all the controversy is that the bag she’s wearing with it is from the new Gucci and Balenciaga collaborationSantiago shares. “You know who else came out in a look from this line recently? Nothing else than Beyonce himself.