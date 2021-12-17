Beauty and fashion trends from the 2022 Instagram trends report to watch

While some of us are still finishing our last minute gift shopping and getting ready to get together with the family for the holidays, brands are looking ahead and predicting what will be popular in the New Year. Companies like Pinterest, Airbnb, and Etsy have all published reports detailing the trends that will be everywhere in the months to come.

Earlier this week, Instagram entered the mix and released their very first trend report, a guide to the fashion, beauty, food and more trends that will shape culture in 2022.

To create the report, Instagram used data from an October 2021 YPulse survey of 1,200 weekly social media users in the United States, aged 13 to 24.

In fashion, Instagram predicts that maximalist fashion will reign supreme. According to the report, after spending so much time in athletics, people are ready to grow tall with their wardrobe choices, “using fashion as a vehicle for joy, optimism and self-expression.” . Alternative styles like goth, Dark Academia, described as traditional-academic-with-a-gothic edge, “according to the New York Times, and goblincore, an aesthetic that appreciates the uglier side of nature, like slugs and mushrooms, everything we’ve seen slowly seep into the mainstream over the past year or so will reach its peak.

Beauty, on the other hand, goes in the opposite direction of what Instagram calls skin minimalism. According to the report, about one in three young people want to learn more and buy clean skin care and makeup products. Clean beauty that balances glowing skin with minimal products and safer ingredients will not develop until 2022, the report says.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the fashion and beauty staples you can use to incorporate these trends into your own routine as the New Year approaches.

Maximalist mode

This leather jacket is an easy way to bring the gothic trend into your wardrobe. Currently the # 1 best-selling women’s leather jacket on Amazon, it has over 10,000 five-star reviews, with several saying they were impressed with the quality and fit.

You can’t go wrong with a black dress, and you can complement this classic option with a pair of chunky boots to complete the look.

Cabaret Naturalizer loafers

Speaking of chunky shoes, lug sole moccasins are also having a moment. Although this pair is available in a range of colors, the black option fits perfectly with the Gothic trend.

Dark Academia is another trending style that matches the bold fashion brand. You will often see people who identify with this aesthetic wearing cardigans, blazers, plaid and tweed fabrics. Try this timeless long sleeve blazer, which features an oversized fit for layering.

Everlane Le Rêve Trousers

While these socks may look like your typical business pants, they are made from a super soft fabric, so they look like your favorite pair of sweatshirts. They’re also wrinkle-resistant, so they’ll stay looking their best all day.

When you think of academically inspired clothing, turtlenecks come first. This comfortable option from American Eagle is available in six colors. It is supposed to be oversized and comfortable, so if you want it to be more fitted, consider reducing the size.

ASOS Daisy Street Knit Jumper In Mushroom Print

Rock the Goblincore aesthetic with this sweater. The style, which was also mentioned in the Instagram report, features plenty of designs inspired by the natural world, like frogs and mushrooms.

The nostalgic trend is also set to grow in 2022. Recently we have seen Y2K inspired belt bags gain popularity again. This one is meant to be worn around your waist or across your body and can be used to hold all your small essentials when you’re on the go.

Levi’s Premium Wedgie Fit Ankle Jeans

Skinny jeans have long reigned as a favorite denim style, but mom jeans have slowly taken their place in our hearts. This vintage-inspired pair from Levis was designed to show off your curves and give your back a boost, so they’re far more flattering than the pair you owned in the ’90s.

Minimalist beauty

While there is no definition of what constitutes a clean beauty product, most items that fall under this label avoid the use of additives like parabens, sulfates, silicones, phthalates and synthetic fragrances. Many of them are also vegan, cruelty-free, or have eco-friendly packaging.

This facial moisturizer from clean, affordable beauty brand Versed checks all of those boxes. It is enriched with nourishing ingredients like seaweed extract, vitamin E and squalane to keep skin hydrated

Weleda Skin Food Original

Weledas Celebrity Favorite Moisturizer can be used all over the body from face to hands to relieve dry skin.

Kinship Pimple Potion Retinal + Salicylic Acne Treatment

Fight rashes and dark spots with this vegan formula from Kinship. It contains salicylic acid, retinal, and bakuchiol and can be used as both a spot treatment and a comprehensive formula to help clear acne and promote skin renewal.

Even if you try to minimize the number of products in your beauty routine, sunscreen is non-negotiable. It is one of the most important, but often forgotten, steps in any skin care regimen. Unlike the sunscreens of your past, which leave behind a white cast, this one is invisible, light and cruelty-free.

Available in nearly 30 shades, Kosas Concealer can be used as a concealer, eye cream or spot treatment. It provides medium coverage and hydrates and brightens the skin with the inclusion of hyaluronic acid and caffeine.

Slip the Milk Makeups vegan blush stick into your purse for a quick color touch-up on the go. The two-in-one stick can be used as a blush and lipstick, and the formula is buildable so you can customize the color to suit your needs.

