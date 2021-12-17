Internet supports woman for not designing a friend’s wedding dress for the cost of materials

A woman turned to Reddit’s “Am I the A ** hole” after she had a disagreement with her friend who asked her to make her wedding dress for the cost of the materials.

“So I have a fashion degree which some say means I can be their personal seamstress” Redditor u / TiredNeedleandThread wrote in his post, which collected 10,000 votes. “I’m used to this problem and I don’t mind helping people but I never work for free.”

She explained that her pregnant friend asked her if she could make her wedding dress and shared some of her ideas on what she hoped it would look like. u / TiredNeedleandThread wrote that her friend’s visions, while not too complex, weren’t exactly straightforward. The Redditor told her she would make the dress for £ 600, which works out to around US $ 798.

Her friend was shocked at the cost and said she expected u / TiredNeedleandThread to make the dress for free and that she would pay for the material.

“I pointed out how many hours it would take me to do it and all the hand embroidery needed, then explained that I was doing this for a quarter of the price I would charge others because she is my friend. “wrote the Redditor.

An article published by Martha Stewart Weddings explained why wedding dresses can be expensive. In the United States, the article notes that brides spend an average of $ 998 on a wedding dress.

Luxurious materials and detail-oriented designs can drive up the cost of a dress.

“The process of creating a wedding dress, especially with embroidery and beading, is not only artistic and creative, but also mathematical and requires great dexterity,” the article read.

Embellishments can also increase the cost of a dress due to the techniques used to create it.

Brides who wait to purchase their wedding dresses can also expect to see a higher price due to the “rush fees”. A dress order closer to the date of a wedding should be placed before the orders of other brides to be produced on time.

Redditor’s friend got angry and said u / TiredNeedleandThread did not understand the stress she was going through due to marriage, pregnancy and finances.

Her friend then told her that the dress should serve as her wedding present from the Redditor and that it would look good in her portfolio.

Although she has stood firm and doesn’t think it’s unreasonable to be paid for her work, her friends have told her that she shouldn’t charge her friend for her dress.

While she lacked the support of her friends, commentators backed the Redditor.

“It takes time to get the job done,” wrote one commentator. “And you’ve already lowered the price. I don’t like the way they tried to use [their] pregnancy so you can do it for free. “

u / TiredNeedleandThread responded to this comment and noted that some of her classmates allegedly charged extra because a pregnancy would require more adjustments than usual before marriage.

One commentator suggested that if the Redditor made the dress for the cost of materials, it could set a precedent for her other friends who might ask her to make clothes for the same price.

Another wrote down how her friend responded.

“If it was me, I would gracefully step down,” they wrote. Just say ‘I heard it was more than what you wanted to spend. I offered the best price I can give for the time it takes – if that doesn’t work for you, that’s okay. You can try. .. ‘and give it some references. “

Many also criticized Redditor’s friend for suggesting that if she made the dress it would strengthen u / TiredNeedleandThread’s portfolio.

“” He looks great in the wallet ‘won’t pay the bills,’ one wrote.