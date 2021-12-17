How quickly fashion is destroying small businesses – The Tide





Black Friday: a day when everyone goes straight to the malls to shop. There are sales around every corner, and shoppers line up to check off items on their wish lists. But the next day? Small business Saturday. An American holiday that was established to counter Black Friday in support of all small business owners. One day is the nation’s biggest selling day for all fast fashion brands and companies, but the next day celebrates small businesses. How is it that these two days rub shoulders ironically? Controversies around fast fashion have recently gained more attention as big companies such as Zara, GAP and more recently SHEIN have been mentioned for how they have various negative impacts around the world including environmental damage. . Fast Fashion describes a business model that generates large profits by tapping into various resources and mass-producing designs, often copied from other designers. On July 16, 2021, the designer of a black-owned fashion label named Elexiay tweeted how SHEIN stole her original design for a handmade crochet sweater. [I] spent hours designing and thinking about this design and it takes days to crochet each sweater. It’s pretty disheartening to see my hard work reduced to a machine-made copy, said the designer of Elexiays. Her sweater, an original hand-crocheted design, was costing $ 330 at the time she posted this tweet. However, the SHEIN product of the copied design was mass produced and sold for $ 17. This is an example of how fast fashion companies make easy and big money by depriving small businesses of their original ideas and designs. Moreover, these actions can cause even more harm as copies are often legal in the fashion industry, since the law does not allow copyright in any “useful thing, at least not in its entirety”. said Julie Zerbo, the lawyer and journalist behind The Droit de la mode blog, says NPR. Many people around the world have realized the great damage fast fashion creates. The hashtag boycottShein has been viewed and recognized on TikTok over 3 million times. While this online awareness discourages shoppers from purchasing products from these companies, many fast-fashion advocates point out that the average shopper cannot be blamed for being supposed to buy a single item of clothing for its original price of hundreds of dollars. dollars when these Fast fashion companies offer a much cheaper alternative. Particularly because of the pandemic, small businesses have lost their voice and recognition. A sample of harvard business review showed that 45 percent of small businesses were temporarily closed. As they are usually only known to a small group of local buyers, they rely mainly on in-person purchases, which was not possible during the pandemic. These small businesses are much more easily affected by a greater number of factors, such as changing trends and climate change. Moreover, the fast fashion companies that steal the designs of small businesses further prevent the original designers of these products from profiting from their own labor. With that in mind, does it make sense that Black Friday, a traditional day that is a huge boost to the fast-paced fashion industry, takes its place on the calendar just before Small Business Saturday, a holiday that shines the spotlight on lesser businesses. known that are often stolen by the same companies that profit greatly from Black Friday?

