What fashion editors wear for the holiday season

In the midst of this festive season, few embark on a bigger holiday party list than fashion editors. Their calendars often carry the weight of two, three, four evenings a night before the holidays. Combine busy schedules with knowledge, albeit required, of this season’s collections and it’s safe to say they’ve reduced the notion of vacation dressing to a science. We asked five editors from a few of our favorite magazines to share their take on vacation clothing. They share tips for staying warm, dressing from office to party, and of course, accessorizing that you can hopefully apply to your own party circuit this season.

Style and interior designer, City Country

Photo: Courtesy of Olivia Hosken I am oddly practical for a fashion writer. Typically I go to two or three parties in a party, so I check the weather first and estimate how much time I will be spending running to make sure I have the right shoes and the right coat, no matter how fabulous an outfit is, i don’t want to occupy it all night, i want to have a good time. And you know what? A giant cozy fur (fake!) That doesn’t mean I don’t like to go a little too far. The holidays are a great excuse to pull out the oversized chiffon, lace and bows, like I’m an extremely chic kid. If I’m in the office all day and don’t have time to change for a party, I’ll be wearing a black silk top and high waisted black pants, with a dramatic cat eye and a giant red bow in it. my hair. If the party is black tie or very special, I’m going to borrow or rent something spectacular and adopt a different fashion figure for the night. Anyway, I’m very careful about making the dress which has to do all the work! Markarian, PatBo, and Self-Portrait won’t let you take a bad photo, we promise. My real secret is that I’m not ashamed of repeating jumpsuits that I know work well for me, usually tight styles or anything that is cinched at the waist. I also like a short, swingy figure, which can be forgiving if I’m good in the party circuit and maybe don’t feel like showing it all off, you know? Likewise, I bet a lot on a black cat’s eye (I buy the kind with a tampon for a perfect flick every time) or a lipstick and never both at the same time, they do a lot to enhance even outfits. the most basic. I keep the jewelry simple, only layering a few pieces on top of my everyday ensemble. I now have these baroque pearl drops in strong rotation because the way they frame the face is so flattering and you can never go wrong with pearls. Handbag straps can completely spoil the line of a great party outfit, so I always go for a clutch bag or tuck everything into my coat pockets, even though I have an eye on the Mansur Gavriel bracelet. cloud as a little Christmas present for myself. And if it’s a party with friends, present yourself with a chilled bottle of champagne, the most festive accessory of all!

Photo: Courtesy of Kia Goosby This season, but also just for life in general, my approach to the holiday style is to choose an outfit that is easy and that I feel most comfortable in. Nine times out of ten, I go for a dress. These are my must-haves that require little effort, especially when you find the dress. The moment I saw this Christopher John Rogers dress, I knew it was the one for me. It ticks all the boxes with its classic silhouette, perfect shade of bright green, and interesting details with the printed straps and bust. This is a real statement dress. With a trendy dress, I would need a shoe to complete the outfit. Normally it’s a bit more color than I would typically go for, but I love the vibrancy of this look and the colors together are perfect for the holidays. It is important to choose a shoe that is as stunning as it is comfortable. Completedworks makes some of the finest jewelry and these stunning intertwined freshwater pearl strands are the party’s start for the holidays. I love classic jewelry that doesn’t feel overly costumed but rather serves as something you can wear day or night.

Photo: Neil Rasmus / BFA When it comes to outfits for the holiday season, I prefer to do less. A fun dress, black tights, and fancy flats are just about all you need. (You’ll thank me later for the shoe suggestion, there is never any seating at these places. Why?). This The PatBo dress has it all: luxurious velvet, pearly pearls and bespoke nude panels. It’s a holiday party home run. I bought these tights in Italy when the temperatures unexpectedly dropped on my friend’s wedding day, they are the perfect mix of opaque and sheer. And I am always cold. There is no shame in the dish, especially when I’m running like crazy. [Ill add] my go-to hoops that literally make every outfit more beautiful. [And clips] because I just can’t do my hair every night.

Photo: Courtesy of Tyler McCall I’m a nicer girl when it comes to dressing under the most mundane of circumstances, but I definitely use the holidays as an excuse to shake things up even more. Whether it’s shiny, sparkly, or lush, it’s perfect for what I want to wear all season. Regular vigils include a rack of party-ready dresses, fun tights, trendy shoes (even better if they’re platformed lately, I can’t get enough of the extra height) and overdone hair accessories. and yes i am absolutely will be wear them all at once!