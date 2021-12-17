Sonoma Valley Unified School District discusses gender equality in dress codes

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District is considering updating its school dress code policies, which some students say unfairly target students who identify as women.

The dress code was presented as a piece of information at the SVUSD administrators meeting on December 14, and district officials said they would consider any potential dress code changes at a meeting in the near future. .

Adele Harrison Middle School, Siena Kelly, is among young people in the area who are circulating a petition to lobby the district to update dress codes for the sake of gender equity.

Kelly spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting on how the school dress code creates a double standard.

My peers and I believe Adele Harrison’s dress code hinders our ability to learn and unfairly affects self-identifying students, Kelly said, urging the board to consider adopting standards consistent with the model dress code of the Oregon National Organization for Womens.

the Oregon dress code NOW was established in 2015 with the aim of improving gender equity by focusing on covering private parts and underwear and less on banning certain types of clothing in schools. It was adopted by Portland Public Schools in 2016 and is seen as a role model for other districts to emulate in their efforts to mitigate dress code violations that distinguish girls and students of color.

Under Adele Harrison’s current dress code, Kelly said, a self-identifying student could wear the same fit shirt as a self-identifying student and the student would be given a dress code for that shirt.

The rules have been heavily imposed on young girls and make their bodies more objective, Kelly said.

Among the rules of Adele Harrison dress code are bans against items such as fishnet fabrics, sheer leggings, strapless tops, half-shirts, spaghetti straps, racerbacks, bare breasts, pajama pants, nude / stripped tops and excessively short skirts or shorts.

The code also details the width of the shoulder straps on clothing capping them at 1.5 inches and that shorts and skirts should reach mid-thigh, relying on a guideline that when students’ arms rest at their feet. sides, the skirt will extend beyond their fingers. .

Additionally, although hats are permitted for outdoor use, the code prohibits hoodies unless they are worn for protection from the rain.

For a first dress code violation, students are sent to the office and asked to change clothes, according to Adele Harrison’s dress code. At the time of a second violation, the parents are contacted and detention is pronounced.

Kelly and other students staged a demonstration to protest the school dress code in September.

Sonoma resident Celeste Winders, a former student of Sonoma Valley High School, applauded Kelly’s efforts, saying she herself had been unfairly targeted by the dress code as a college student in the 1980s. says the dress code doesn’t seem to have changed much in 30 years.

I was a student who developed early and would have a dress code not because I was dressed improperly, but because my body was viewed as inappropriate, Winders told administrators. But I couldn’t do anything for my body.

Winders said these types of dress codes make students who identify with themselves change something about themselves so as not to distract them.

It’s an old-fashioned way of thinking, she says.

A report published last April by the National Womens Law Center revealed that gender inequality in dress codes can be dangerous, leading to potential sexual harassment.

Dress codes also communicate to students that girls should be blamed for distracting boys, instead of teaching boys to respect girls, correct their behavior and be more responsible, the Dress Coded report concludes.

Administrators generally agreed that school dress codes likely need to be updated across the district.

This issue affects more than one site in our district, said administrator Melanie Blake. Other schools may have their own words around their dress codes and this will impact the consequences of infractions, but we need to treat all of our students with the same respect and consistency and opportunities.

Administrators have asked district staff to review the current dress codes, as well as the resulting disciplinary measures, and to bring the matter back for more detailed discussion in February.

Email Jason Walsh at [email protected]