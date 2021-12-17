Halle Berry’s early 2000s style was all about halter tops and mini skirts





Roles in blockbuster films like the X Men series at Die another day and Gothika, Halle Berry not only made her mark in Hollywood, but when it comes to fashion, the award-winning actress was a force to be reckoned with both on and off screen. After making her debut in the early 90s in the hit film rom-com BoomerangBerry has become a star in the film industry, and her style, especially in the early 2000s, was a staple on the red carpet. Throughout the early days, she experimented with bold and fun silhouettes, and you can still expect to be blown away even in a casual look. In retrospect, the actress is remembered for embodying all of the best trends of the 2000s, often seen in rocking micro-mini skirts, halter tops, strappy bikini tops and her must-have degraded sunglasses. . Check out some of our favorite Halle Berry looks from the early 2000s, ahead. 2000, MTV Movie Awards Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images In 2000, the actress attended the MTV Movie Awards in a sequined two-piece ensemble and metallic sandals with layered frames, beaded fringes and an exposed thong. 2000, X Men Premiere in New York Robin Platzer / Twin Images / Hulton Archive / Getty Images At the premiere of X Men, Berry wore a patterned bikini top and matching pants with a brown cardigan, a dazzling belly chain, her iconic gradient shades and metallic heels. 2000, X Men Premiere in London William Conran – PA Images / PA Images / Getty Images During the X Men on tour in London, Berry appeared in a halter top with dark blue patent leather pants. She completed her outfit with heels, layered frames and hoops. 2000, Emmy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images The actress donned a sparkling lilac dress with metallic heels and a white mini bag at the 2000 Emmy Awards. 2000, Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images Wearing a sky blue dress with pearls and a leg slit, and matching metallic blue heels, at the 2000 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards. 2001, NAACP Image Prize Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images Berry wore a black strappy dress with an exposed back and black heels to the 2001 NAACP Image Awards. 2001, Brothers First Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images Berry was seen with then-husband Eric Benet at Brothers premiered in 2001 wearing a black tank top with low rise jeans and black pointy shoes. She accessorized with a fluffy scarf and chain belt. 2001, Children’s Choice Award Kevin Winter / Archives Hulton / Getty Images The actress wore a brown halter top with low rise ankle cuff jeans, sandals in neutral hues and layered sunglasses to the 2001 Kids Choice Awards. 2001, Swordfish Premiere in New York Capak RJ / WireImage / Getty Images The actress rocked the micro-mini trend with a strapless bodice top, black skirt and block heels. She accessorized her ensemble with a jeweled belt, a choker necklace and a sheer shawl jacket adorned with fur sleeves. 2001, MTV Movie Awards Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images The ultra-mini skirt also made an appearance on Berry backstage at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards, complete with a button-down blouse and black boots. 2001, Swordfish Premiere in Los Angeles Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images Sporting a dazzling halter top with a black mini skirt and pointy black boots with tinted sunglasses for the finishing touch. 2001, Swordfish Premiere in France Anthony Harvey / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Berry posed on the red carpet for Swordfish in a red lace-up mini dress paired with black boots. 2002, Chitty chitty bang bang First Gareth Davies / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images At the London premiere of Chitty chitty bang bang in 2002, the actress was seen in a white button-down top paired with black pants with mesh cutouts. She also wore a leather jacket trimmed with fur and black boots. 2002, Star Wars: Episode II, Attack of the Clones First UK Press / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Dressed in a striped silk blouse with a red leather jacket and slit ankle length pants Star wars premiere in London. She completed her look with black sandals. 2002, Gasoline Price Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images Wearing a satin and gold lace dress with white heels à la 2002 Gasoline Price. 2002, MTV TRL Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Berry appeared as a surprise guest on MTV TRL in 2002, cradling a button-down white cardigan with a low-waisted suede mini skirt and fur-lined lace-up boots. 2002, Die another day First Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images The actress dazzled in a mini dress embellished with sparkling crystals and metallic sandals at the premiere of Die another day in Los Angeles. 2002, Evelyne First Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images Wearing a black leather top with denim jeans and a green skinny scarf in the 2002 Evelyne premiere in Los Angeles. She completed her look with a red handbag and black boots. 2003, Gothika First Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images In 2003, the actress attended the Gothika first in an orange ruched ensemble with metallic heels and a gold clutch. 2004, Gothika Tokyo press conference Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images Berry stunned in a gray blazer and miniskirt ensemble, with a black top underneath, fishnets and black boots until 2004 Gothika press conference in Tokyo. 2004, The Late Show with David Letterman Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2004, Berry was seen arriving for The Late Show with David Letterman in a sparkly halter top with open slit white pants, pointy white heels and layered sunglasses. 2004, cat woman Premiere in London Jon Furniss / WireImage / Getty Images The actress shone at cat woman first in a lilac ruffle ensemble with a pair of matching heels, charm necklace and dangling earrings. 2004, in New York Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images The actress was also a street style star. In a rest photo taken in 2004, Berry was seen dressed in all white, including a baby t-shirt, loose pants and a brown belt at the waist. With a Chlo bag and a cell phone in her hand, she finished off her outfit with layered frames and black flip flops. Check out other Y2K fashion moments from Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Devon Aoki.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nylon.com/fashion/halle-berry-fashion-style-2000s-y2k-outfits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

