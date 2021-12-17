Build and operate your own custom fashion store in Forever 21 Shop City on Roblox

ANGELS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company that accelerates global brands into the metaverse, and iconic fashion brand Forever 21, a brand owned by Authentic Brands Group, today announced an exclusive partnership to create a fashion retail experience on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform of shared experiences connecting tens of millions of people every day. This brand new experience: Forever 21 Shop City is designed to allow Roblox users, fashion influencers and creators of the creative world to own and manage their personal store.

Users will be able to buy and sell Forever 21 merchandise including accessories and clothing, hire non-player characters (NPCs) as employees, and express themselves by customizing every aspect of their own store as they attempt to become the best store of the experience. Forever 21 Shop City is a first community game released in collaboration with some of Roblox’s most awesome user-generated content creators and Roblox influencers. Sam Jordan @Builder_Boy curated the Forever21 Shop City fashion line in partnership with – @Beeism, @OceanOrbsRBX and @ JazzyX3 who all created exclusive items for Forever 21 Shop City and have collectively had millions of item sales on the platform. In addition, Forever 21 Shop City will feature stores designed personally by influencers such as KrystinPlays, Shaylo and the Sopo Squad.

The metaverse is the most transformative innovation since the inception of the Internet. Roblox is one of the platforms creating the biggest business opportunities for brands with over 50 million daily active users who socialize and live digital lives for hours every day just like my son, daughter and all their friends. do. That’s why I created the Virtual Brand Group, said Justin Hochberg, CEO of VBG. Our collaboration with Forever 21 not only marks one of the biggest Metaverse launches this year, but also one that uniquely combines the physical and virtual worlds by delivering Forever 21 IRL content in-game and finding ways to that Roblox UGC creations exist IRL.

Forever 21 Shop City allows gamers to create and manage every aspect of the game with an unprecedented amount of control, encouraging them to express their individuality when building their store with unprecedented customization options. The main features include:

Store location : Shop builders will be able to choose and trade their locations anywhere in the game.

: Shop builders will be able to choose and trade their locations anywhere in the game. Tasks : Users run their store with real functionality, including inventory, performing various jobs, assisting customers, using the cash register, hiring employees, and decorating their storefronts. store.

: Users run their store with real functionality, including inventory, performing various jobs, assisting customers, using the cash register, hiring employees, and decorating their storefronts. store. Interior customization : Users will be able to buy, place, mix and match assets in their store, from furniture and accessories to art, lighting and music that match their style.

As Forever 21 releases new collections in its physical and e-commerce stores, Forever 21 Shop City will simultaneously offer the option to add the same merchandise to each store or purchase it for your Roblox avatar.

As Forever 21 releases new collections in its physical and e-commerce stores, will simultaneously offer the option to add the same merchandise to each store or purchase it for your Roblox avatar. Unique building upgrades and store styles: All users start with an elegant glass store ready to be personalized. As they succeed, users earn points for expanding their store, not only adding additional floors and options, but also custom exteriors with lights and architectural themes such as Cottage Core, FutureScape, Cyber Punk, Eco-Urban and Malibu Mansion.

Forever 21 Shop City Also features four exciting themed districts including entertainment, obstacle course, food court, and yellow carpet, where users can role-play, meet friends, uncover rare hidden items, and build their community. Key locations include:

Yellow Carpet Zone : each user enters Forever 21 Shop City with an iconic yellow carpet appearance to muffled music and frenzied paparazzi, screaming for a snap of each avatar. Users can strike a pose and share their styles with friends and on social media using one of six exclusive frame styles.

: each user enters with an iconic yellow carpet appearance to muffled music and frenzied paparazzi, screaming for a snap of each avatar. Users can strike a pose and share their styles with friends and on social media using one of six exclusive frame styles. Forever 21 Flagship Store: Located in the heart of Forever 21 Shop City users get drops of new merchandise for themselves and their stores, replenish inventory, socialize with others, and discover new design elements to use in their stores.

Katrina Glusac, Chief Merchandising Officer at Forever 21 said: With Forever 21 Shop City, our goal is to broaden the way we engage with customers, expanding our presence and our products in new ways. We were excited to provide a new space on Roblox where our fans can connect with their community and bring their own vision of Forever 21 to life.

Every 21st of each month, Forever 21 Shop City will have Forever 21 Day, incorporating new content and thematic activities. December 21 will mark the very first Forever 21 Day and will begin with a holiday-themed update. To learn more about Forever 21 Shop City, including how to download and play the game on mobile, PC or Mac, please visit https://www.roblox.com/games/8254336243/Forever-21-Shop-City where to go to Foerver 21 Boutique Town and @Forever 21 to learn more.

About Virtual Brand Group

Virtual Brand Group (VBG) is transforming businesses by placing brands in the metaverse with high-level sustainable digital experiences across social games, digital merchandise and NFTs. VBG designs, operates, markets and monetizes brands on metaverse platforms. We harness the power of Web 3.0 for global intellectual property owners by creating consumer experiences to socialize, shop, make friends, and create products that exist simultaneously in the virtual world and the physical world. Co-founded by CEO Justin Hochberg and James DeBragga, VBG’s metaverse consists of game developers, digital fashion designers, social community makers, brand licensing experts, storytellers and futurists. For more information visit Virtualbrandgroup.com.

About Forever 21

FOREVER 21 is a leader in the fashion industry making the latest trends accessible to everyone while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high-end designs and fashion basics with compelling values ​​and a vibrant store environment. While driving innovation in e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is present in more than 540 sites around the world and online.

About the Authentic Brands group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company with a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and reinforces the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with top manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail presence in luxury, specialty, department store, mid-range, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,800 * independent stores and shop-in-shops worldwide.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling products, content, business and immersive experiences. She creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of her brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, Dr. J, Greg Norman, Neil Lane, Thalia, Sports Illustrated, Reebok *, Eddie Bauer, Spyder, Volcom, Airwalk, Nautica, Izod, Forever 21, Aropostale, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Jones New York, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Adrienne Vittadini, Van Heusen, Arrow, Tretorn, Tapout, Prince, Vision Street Wear , Brooks Brothers, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Herve Leger, Frye, Hickey Freeman, Hart Schaffner Marx, Thomasville, Drexel and Henredon. Awaiting acquisition in Q1 2022 *.

For more information visit authenticbrands.com.

